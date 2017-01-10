Home»Today's Stories

TheLiberal.ie goes offline amid plagiarism row

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Joe Leogue

A news website at the centre of plagiarism accusations went offline yesterday, less than 48 hours after its owner said the outlet was ‘here to stay’.

TheLiberal.ie went offline on the same day it was revealed that its owner, Leo Sherlock, is being taken to court amid allegations that his site plagarised the work of other journalists.

A tweet from The Liberal said the site was undergoing “a scheduled necessary technical update” and would be back online when the update was completed.

READ NEXT Out-of-hours social work service ‘too restrictive’

The Times yesterday revealed that TheLiberal.ie has been issued with a notice of claim by CCC Nuacht, a court reporting agency.

It is alleged that The Liberal published four articles from June 2015 to November 2016 based on court cases covered by CCC Nuacht, which were carried by national outlets, including the Irish Examiner, that have agreements in place to use the agency’s work.

TheLiberal.ie last week drew online criticism over a report in which it alleged that a number of youths were involved in a “riot” in Dublin city centre over Christmas. Mr Sherlock responded to the criticism, and disputed suggestions that the article was racially motivated.

“I will face down these slanderous online keyboard cowards in the appropriate ways in due course, but for now, know one thing: The Liberal is here to stay,” Mr Sherlock wrote two days before the site went offline.

The site has, in the past, faced frequent allegations of plagiarism from a number of journalists.

Mr Sherlock is a conservative commentator who has appeared on both RTÉ and TV3 to discuss his support for US president-elect Donald Trump.

The broadcasters’ decision to host Mr Sherlock has drawn criticism from National Union of Journalists General Secretary Seamus Dooley, who has said that the NUJ has sent letters to Mr Sherlock on behalf of its members allegedly plagiarised by The Liberal and has yet to receive a reply.

Attempts to contact Mr Sherlock were unsuccessful.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

€780k paid out in compensation claims against Kerry County Council

Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

UTV Ireland broadcasts for the last time amid rebrand

Politicians urged by Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan to sue online bullies


Breaking Stories

Kildare woman dies in Morocco crash

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 