Thefts to feed drug habits, court told

A Dublin mother and daughter were arrested for allegedly going on a “spree” of shoplifting and theft of purses from shoppers in Cork City to feed their crack cocaine habits at the weekend.

The older woman, Margaret Ward, was additionally charged with stealing from two elderly shoppers in Cork City centre at the weekend.

Garda Lorraine O’Donovan told the court two of the thefts allegedly captured on CCTV showed purses being stolen from a 79-year-old woman and an 87-year-old woman.

There were a total of 11 theft charges before Cork District Court against Margaret Ward, aged 57, of 21 Upper South Earl St, Dublin.

Thefts were allegedly carried out at Michael Guiney’s, SuperDry, Fat Face, and Laura Ashley.

Gardaí objected to bail being granted to Ms Ward on the basis that she allegedly carried out a spate of shop-lifting and city centre theft offences to feed a crack cocaine habit.

It was alleged that she stole €1,169 worth of property from shops and from the ladies’ purses.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that Ms Ward was seriously ill and suffered from limited mobility. Garda O’Donovan said the accused woman had been allegedly highly mobile for a period of four-and-a-half hours on Saturday morning and afternoon in Cork City.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded her in custody on the charges.

In respect of the daughter and co-accused who appeared on lesser charges, Denise Hudson, of 32 Upper Wellington St, Phibsboro, Dublin, was released on bail on condition that she would stay of Cork city except for legal appointments.

Mr Buttimer said Ms Hudson was a 38-year-old mother of three. She was charged with stealing a €40 pyjamas at Michael Guiney’s on Saturday, December 16.

She was also accused of stealing slippers value €28 at Fat Face, Princes St, on Saturday, handling stolen property valued €680, namely assortment of cushions, a brass lamp, and a bottle of perfume, and theft of a purse from a woman.

Ms Hudson was remanded on bail until January 15.

Ms Ward was remanded in custody until Friday.