‘The year of the rooster is good for Ireland’

In 1996, Chinese woman Cindy Liu travelled to Ireland with her husband, nine-year-old son, and soon-to-be-born daughter.

Twenty-one years later, she is tonight celebrating the Chinese New Year and describes her family’s fate in Ireland as lucky.

“We were lucky; 21 years ago we were living in England for a few years and my husband got a job in Trinity College, so we got the boat over,” says Cindy.

“My daughter (Angela Wu, now 20) was in my tummy on the way over and was born in Holles Street less than two months after we arrived here. We arrived on October 26, 1996, and she was born on December 23.

“Our son (Diyu Wu, now 29) was nine years old when we arrived and he’s a solicitor now in the Arthur Cox firm in Dublin.

“Our daughter is in second-year psychology in Trinity and she just got her application approved to do an exchange in a Californian university next year. She’s more Irish than us because she was born here.

“We are very lucky, we have a very happy family,” says Cindy.

Both Cindy and her husband Bing Wu work in Dublin Institute of Technology. She is also very active in the Chinese community in Ireland.

“I’m the chairperson of the Association of Chinese Professionals in Ireland and our association is doing quite well. We just had our gala event,” she says.

“We have around 300 members and they mainly work in IT, the financial services, education, the health sector, and in the pharmaceutical industry.

“I’m also a lecturer in DIT’s School of Computing. My husband is a professor of computing and also head of international engagement for DIT, so he’s responsible for promoting it abroad.”

This weekend the family hosts a large party in their Dublin home to bring in the New Year.

“This Saturday we will have a big party at our home in celebration of the New Year. There will be lots of food and we’ll spend time preparing it and enjoying it. Efficiency will not be part of the vocabulary,” says Cindy.

“As hosts we’ll prepare food and every family will bring something that they’re good at. We’ll exchange some small presents.”

This year is the year of the rooster in China and it bodes well with the state of the Irish economy, believes the lecturer.

“The rooster is full of energy so it’s matching the Irish economy quite well. It’s a good time to have a rooster year. I think Irish people will enjoy the New Year.

“But don’t overdo it. There’s a chance of overheating, you have to be careful too if the year itself is already on fire; you need to have a cool head.

“That’s a real Chinese philosophy, the need for balance, the yin and the yang.”

Overall, the New Year is seen as bringing positive energy and action.

“For 2017, we have lots of hope. It will be a good year but with challenges,” says Cindy.

While she loves Ireland and Christmas time here, as well as having a strong affinity to her homeland, her allegiance is torn.

“Living in Ireland so long we are really planted in Irish culture. We see ourselves as part of Irish society. We have many Irish friends.

“It’s hard to say which, Christmas or the Chinese New Year, is more important for us. Christmas here is very, very, important to us. If I touch my heart, I can’t say which is more important, but I wish all my Irish friends a happy Chinese New Year,” she says.

Their normal life here is a busy one, but the 15-day New Year celebrations will give them time to pause and reflect on their good fortune.

“Our typical week is busy, busy, busy. We have a family WeChat which is similar to WhatsApp except more powerful (you can make purchases with it).

“We live on WeChat, everybody’s busy but we can use WeChat to make an announcement. That’s our life.

“We come and go and we work hard,” says Cindy.

“Normally, the full festival lasts 15 days with a lantern festival on the last day. We have quite a lot of activities for the festival.”

In Dublin, there is an entire programme dedicated to celebrating the 15-day period, with the Dublin Chinese New Year Festival running from tomorrow until February 12.

It includes talks, food and cultural events, as well as musical performances, all aimed at celebrating inclusivity and diversity.

Meanwhile, Lord Mayor of Dublin Brendan Carr said: “We can celebrate cultural differences between Ireland and China in fun and interesting ways, while also identifying common values and shared ambitions for the year ahead.”

dublinchinesenewyear.com

Sign of the time

2017 is the Chinese year of the rooster. There are elements associated with each year and 2017 is the fire rooster. “Fire is energetic but sometimes it’s a challenge. It will be a good year but with challenges,” explained Cindy Liu, the chairperson of the Association of Chinese Professionals in Ireland.

“The rooster means perfectionism and nearly and those born in a rooster year are trustworthy, good at time-keeping and passionate,” she added. However, Ms Liu warned that there can be a tendency to overheat so cool heads are needed. Years include: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029.