‘The Simpsons’ still drawing in fans of all ages

“Before, before! You’re living in the past, Marge, quit living in the past!”

Apologies, Homer, but with the news that yesterday marked the 30th anniversary since the very first appearance of The Simpsons on the Tracy Ullman Show, we have little choice.

Here’s a true, if underwhelming, story: I once bumped into American talk show host Conan O’Brien and the only thing I could think of saying was to burble a line from a 1992 episode of The Simpsons on which he was writer (“I fell on my bottom”).

His stint came during its widely acknowledged golden age, a run from seasons two to nine which provided some of the greatest moments in television history — a show that was acerbically but warmly funny, depicting a misfit family in a blundering society, but one in which heart and soul was easily visible.

It also provided enough classic lines to copper-fasten the view that there is a Simpsons reference for literally every occasion.

And now? The Simpsons recently began Season 28 and while relics like me believe it should have been shuffled off the air years ago (“Bake him away, toys”), new fans keep signing up.

In the case of the Simpsons Society at University College Cork, more than 300 members have joined in the past two years.

Chairperson Laura O’Connor believes while many are involved because of nostalgia, others see merit in newer episodes that still seek to lampoon or parody what is happening now.

“The humour in them has changed. They are trying to appeal to a different younger audience.

“You have to remember that since The Simpsons began, the internet has become a massive thing.”

Internet, eh? Last Autumn John Donaldson, a tutor in Glasgow University, began a short course called ‘Doh! The Simpsons Introduce Philosophy’, open to the general public.

Yesterday Mr Donaldson said: “We’re still running the course and have had to put on extra classes due to demand.”

Well, hot dog. It’s a far cry from the first, stilted images that screened three decades ago, through ‘Do The Bartman’ topping the charts and George H W Bush criticising the show.

Memorable scenes now pop up as gifs and memes even as the kind of ‘appointment TV’ it helped form has all-but-disappeared.

One example is the Ireland Simpsons Fans Facebook group, which now has more than 16,000 members, many of whom adapt images from the programme to parody aspects of Irish life and politics.





Maybe we should forget what Homer says — ignore the current shoehorned celebrity cameos and strained plotlines and think back to when we learned that “a noble spirit embiggens the smallest man”.

I know, I know: “Nerdlinger!”

Some one-liners from 30 years on TV

“Lisa, if I’ve learned anything, it’s that life is just one crushing defeat after another until you just wish Flanders was dead.”

“You’ll have to speak up, I’m wearing a towel.”

“It’s just like I’ve always said: Democracy doesn’t work.”

“No, Duff Gardens... Hurrah!”

When Sideshow Bob reveals a chest tattoo with the words ‘Die Bart. Die’: “No, that’s German for ‘The Bart, The.”

“I’d like a single plum, floating in perfume, served in a man’s hat.”

“I personally am going to spit in every 50th burger.”

“Put it in H!”

“I’m an old man, I hate everything but Matlock.”

“Homer, I don’t use the word ‘hero’ very often. But you, are the greatest hero, in American history.”

“Quoth the raven: what a shine!”

“Let’s ask an actor portraying Charles Darwin what he thinks.”

“Me fail English? That’s unpossible.”