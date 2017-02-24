Terrorism ‘joy’ accused kept in custody

The man who allegedly declared in Cork that terrorist attacks in France brought him joy was yesterday remanded in custody until May. And he seemed to ask the judge if he would jail himself, too.

Smael Heirouche was brought from the custody area into Courtroom 2 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told that Heirouche was not legally represented: he had parted company with the solicitor assigned to him and did not want a solicitor under free legal aid.

The judge told Heirouche, who was bearded and wearing a grey tracksuit, that the prosecution application was to put the case back until the next term of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, in May.

“Have you a solicitor,” the judge asked.

Heirouche replied: “I don’t need a solicitor.”

The judge said: “The case is going back to May.”

Heirouche asked how long that would be. The judge said: “March, April, May.”

Heirouche said:“You give yourself three months?” Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “No, I am not going with you.”

The defendant, who appeared to be agitated, said: “What do you say to me, that is very kind of you.”

Detective Garda Geraldine Daly previously testified at Cork District Court that she arrested Smael Heirouche at the Bridewell garda station on Wednesday, November 16, 2016.

She took statements of complaint from two French nationals who were living with the accused at a rented property at James St, Cork.

They stated that his attitude towards them changed on Monday, November 14, when he became erratic: “He was quoting the Koran. They did not have the same belief. He did not take kindly to this. He made reference to recent terrorist attacks in France. He said it was excellent and it gave him great joy.”

Detective Garda Daly said the two French men complained that the defendant called them Zionists and allegedly said: “Zionists should have their throats cut.” One of the complainants said he believed Heirouche was going to kill him, Det Garda Daly said.