Ten referenda could be held over next two years

Tuesday, September 26, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Government are examining holding up to 10 referenda over the next two years, including multiple votes on the same dates as the presidential and local elections.

Holding referenda with elections significantly reduces costs, which otherwise could reach €16m for each if held alone.

Voting and dates will be discussed by Cabinet today including on abortion, divorce and reducing the minimum voting age.

Legislation for a vote on abortion must be introduced in January for it to go ahead next May. A memo says this timeframe is “challenging but achievable”.

The lead-in period is to allow a referendum commission do its work and for legislation to pass. Proposed dates for the vote are Friday, May 18, or Friday, June 8.

It is proposed to hold Constitutional votes on a “woman’s life within the home”, the offence of blasphemy, and a plebiscite on electing mayors on the same day as any potential presidential election in October next year.

Cabinet will also discuss holding votes on reducing the waiting time for divorce, extending voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens abroad, reducing the voting age to 16 and possibly Seanad reform on the same date as local and European elections in June 2019. Referenda on empowering Oireachtas Committees and a patent court are also being considered.


