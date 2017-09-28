Teenager remanded in custody for own safety

A teenager with mental health difficulties was remanded in custody for a week for his own safety and, also, due to problems he was allegedly causing in his community.

However, a judge at Cork District Court expressed concern yesterday about the 19-year-old.

“I feel we are not making progress and this boy is not being looked after by the services,” said Judge Olann Kelleher, in the case of John Waij, aged 19, of Gould St, Cork.

The teenager has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of causing criminal damage to property and some counts of engaging in threatening behaviour. He has breached bail conditions numerous times. He was remanded in custody last week, amid concerns he could not continue living at home, and there was no obvious residential facility to which he could be sent. Yesterday, the judge further remanded Waij in custody, until October 3, and directed a probation report.

“What I would like is a recommendation of where he could go,” he said.

It was indicated the probation service had explored accommodation issues.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “He is a medical-social problem as much as a legal problem. He accepts he has done wrong. He has a very good concept of right and wrong and believes he has to be punished for doing wrong.”