Home»Today's Stories

Teenager remanded in custody for own safety

Thursday, September 28, 2017
Liam Heylin

A teenager with mental health difficulties was remanded in custody for a week for his own safety and, also, due to problems he was allegedly causing in his community.

However, a judge at Cork District Court expressed concern yesterday about the 19-year-old.

“I feel we are not making progress and this boy is not being looked after by the services,” said Judge Olann Kelleher, in the case of John Waij, aged 19, of Gould St, Cork.

The teenager has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of causing criminal damage to property and some counts of engaging in threatening behaviour. He has breached bail conditions numerous times. He was remanded in custody last week, amid concerns he could not continue living at home, and there was no obvious residential facility to which he could be sent. Yesterday, the judge further remanded Waij in custody, until October 3, and directed a probation report.

“What I would like is a recommendation of where he could go,” he said.

It was indicated the probation service had explored accommodation issues.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “He is a medical-social problem as much as a legal problem. He accepts he has done wrong. He has a very good concept of right and wrong and believes he has to be punished for doing wrong.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man in vegetative state for 15 years ‘showing consciousness’

Man who smeared his ‘thick as syrup’ blood on garda’s face gets 11 months

Two thirds unaware funerals cost €5,000

Mayweather shows off Conor McGregor artwork on display at his home


Breaking Stories

Gardaí investigating suspected ISIS terror cell in the West

Survey finds almost a fifth of HIV positive people have felt suicidal in last 12 months

Hillary Clinton 'worried' progress in NI peace process could be lost

Union to ballot rail workers on industrial action, including 'all-out strike' in middle of October

Lifestyle

Why you should be discussing your death wishes

GameTech: Good Omen for the fun of PC gaming

Connemara's Sean Mannion really was a contender

Coming to terms with a creeping killer in the blood

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 