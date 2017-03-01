Teenager found guilty of burning car erupts in court

A teenage boy has been remanded in custody after he was found guilty of burning out a car in Dublin.

The boy, aged 15, began cursing at his mother, furiously punched a table several times and had to be repeatedly warned about his behaviour during his trial yesterday.

Judge John O’Connor found him guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court of arson of a car near his north Dublin home on a date in April last year.

The teenager had pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace charge. He had no prior criminal convictions but has other charges pending. He was accompanied to his trial by his mother and an aunt.

A recess was called because of his outbursts and when the case resumed he re-entered the courtroom and shoved chairs in his way and had to be told to take down his hood. His mother was still upset and was not able to come back in for several minutes.

The judge remanded the boy in custody to appear again next week.

He explained that he had taken into account that young people can erupt in court but the order was being made in light of the breaches of bail.

However, he said the boy’s behaviour in court yesterday was unacceptable. The teenager said “lovely” and tossed his headphones to his aunt as he was led out of the courtroom.