Teenage sweethearts among five killed on roads in past three days

Funeral arrangements are being prepared for devoted teenage sweethearts Gary Kelly and Delia Keary after they both lost their lives following a head-on road collision, last Friday.

Mr Kelly, 19, of Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare, died instantly when the 4x4 he was driving was in a collision with a truck on the N21 Limerick Tralee Road, a short distance from Abbeyfeale.

His girlfriend, Ms Keary, 18, who was a front seat passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on Saturday at University Hospital Limerick.

Mr Kelly is survived by his mother and father Kim and Shane, and brothers Dylan and Ross. Funeral arrangements have yet to be finalised for both victims.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Friends of the tragic young couple paid tribute to them online. One friend described Mr Kelly as someone who brought “positivity and love when it was most needed”, and “a pat on the back or a hug when nothing else could help”.

“You will live on in all those who loved you. Until we see each other next we will mourn your passing each day.”

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650; the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Clare gardaí are also investigating a separate fatal collision which took place at around 11.45am yesterday morning on the N18 main Limerick to Galway Road near Bunratty.

A 50-year-old male cyclist was fatally injured when he was in collision with a camper van, and his body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

Meanwhile, another Clare native and cyclist who lost his life in a road traffic collision in Dublin last Friday, was laid to rest Sunday. Paul Hannon, aged in his 40s, was cycling on Patrick St when his bike was in a collision with a car. The Parteen native, who was working as a solicitor with the Central Bank, is survived by parents John and Florence, and nine siblings.

His funeral Mass took place in Parteen, followed by burial in Ballycannon Cemetery, Meelick.

Meanwhile, two men died in single-vehicle crashes in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of one incident, near the North Cork village of Kiskeam, just before 6am.

A 21-year-old man, believed to be local, died when the car he was driving appeared to have hit a ditch after leaving the R577 Castleisland-Boherbue road.

A postmortem was to be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Macroom Garda Station (026 20590) or any station.

The public’s help is also sought in relation to the death of a man in his 30s near Newport, Co Mayo, whose car hit a wooden fence.