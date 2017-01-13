Teen girl banned from north Dublin after car theft

A teenage girl has been banned from north Co Dublin after she was charged with stealing a car.

The 16-year-old girl appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court yesterday following her arrest that morning for stealing a 13-reg car in the Swords area.

She made no reply to the charge and there was no objection to bail provided she obeyed conditions.

The West Dublin girl, was accompanied to court by her mother.

Judge John O’Connor adjourned the case until a date in February.

The judge told her she had to obey a 10pm to 7am curfew at her home and stay out of north Co Dublin, and not go past the airport.