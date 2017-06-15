Teen fighting for life after altercation outside Cork pub

A teenager is fighting for his life after an altercation outside a Cork city pub.

The 19-year-old man from Mayfield is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he suffered a serious head injury during the incident outside the Cotton Ball pub on the Old Youghal Road on the northside of the city on Saturday.

The teenager underwent emergency brain surgery to ease pressure arising from internal bleeding but his condition has not improved.

Gardaí issued an appeal yesterday for anyone who saw the incident unfold to come forward.

The injured party was among a group of people who were socialising in the pub.

A row flared between two men in their 20s inside the pub shortly before 10pm. The men were among a group of people who then moved outside where an altercation occurred between the pair.

The 19-year-old, who it is understood is related to one of the men involved in the altercation, was injured during the course of this incident.

He fell and struck his head on the footpath, fracturing his skull.

Gardaí were called but a trained first responder who was passing at the time rendered immediate assistance.

Gardaí at Mayfield, who are investigating the incident, would like to hear from anybody was in or around the Old Youghal Road area near the pub between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last Saturday, June 10, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any station.