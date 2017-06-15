Home»Today's Stories

Teen fighting for life after altercation outside Cork pub

Thursday, June 15, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A teenager is fighting for his life after an altercation outside a Cork city pub.

Cork University Hospital
Cork University Hospital

The 19-year-old man from Mayfield is in a critical condition in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he suffered a serious head injury during the incident outside the Cotton Ball pub on the Old Youghal Road on the northside of the city on Saturday.

The teenager underwent emergency brain surgery to ease pressure arising from internal bleeding but his condition has not improved.

Gardaí issued an appeal yesterday for anyone who saw the incident unfold to come forward.

The injured party was among a group of people who were socialising in the pub.

A row flared between two men in their 20s inside the pub shortly before 10pm. The men were among a group of people who then moved outside where an altercation occurred between the pair.

The 19-year-old, who it is understood is related to one of the men involved in the altercation, was injured during the course of this incident.

He fell and struck his head on the footpath, fracturing his skull.

Gardaí were called but a trained first responder who was passing at the time rendered immediate assistance.

Gardaí at Mayfield, who are investigating the incident, would like to hear from anybody was in or around the Old Youghal Road area near the pub between 9.30pm and 10.30pm last Saturday, June 10, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 4558510, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS cork, mayfield, Cotton Ball, Old Youghal Road

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gardaí to be quizzed after whistleblower quits key role

Woman survives lodging 19 needles into her own chest

Carlsberg was top tackler of ad rules in Euros

Cork Film Festival back on sound financial footing one year on from emergency bailout


Breaking Stories

14-year-old boy seriously injured after his bicycle collided with 4x4 in Kildare

Man arrested by Gardaí investigating the murder of Paul Gallagher

'Every time I close my eyes I can see him' : Aunt of hit and run victim describes finding her injured nephew

No winner of Lotto jackpot

Lifestyle

Dear Dad: Irish sons write letters to the 'auld fella' for Father's Day

GAMETECH: Greene is no longer an unknown

The hard work of making acting fun

Making Cents: Never too early to make children savvy savers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

    • 7
    • 10
    • 20
    • 22
    • 40
    • 46
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 