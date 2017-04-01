TD will not discuss Jobstown trial at rally

Seven water protesters accused of falsely imprisoning Joan Burton have told a court they will not speak about the trial at an upcoming protest rally.

Solidarity TD for Dublin South West, Paul Murphy, 33, together with Dublin councillors Kieran Mahon, 39, Michael Murphy, 53, and four other men are due to go on trial this month on charges arising out of the alleged false imprisonment of then tánaiste, Joan Burton, during a water protest in Jobstown on November 15, 2014.

The case was listed yesterday after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Thursday it has concerns about a campaign in respect of the trial and an assembly happening in the capital today.

Sean Guerin SC, defending Paul Murphy, said his client was prepared to make an undertaking to the court that he will not speak on the subject matter of the trial at today’s assembly.

Lawyers for the other accused told the court their clients instructed them to give the same undertaking as Deputy Murphy. Judge Melanie Greally said she is relieved to see such a responsible position being adopted.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told the court that on the day the jury panel arrives, the accused and the supporters should take into consideration the fact that the courthouse has only one way in. Some supporters in the packed courtroom began shouting “no” and “no way” to this.

Judge Greally said she didn’t know what these exclamations were about.

“But I can assure you that anybody present here who is seen acting in any way intimidatory of likely jurors or actual jurors will be met with the most severe of consequences,” she said.

The trial is due to begin on April 24 when a jury will be selected. The court heard that there is some consideration for having a specially enlarged jury panel if the trial will take a number of months but that this will be unnecessary if the trial runs within the scheduled six weeks.