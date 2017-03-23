TD cleared of breaching Dáil privilege

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell has been cleared of allegedly breaching Dáil rules on the use of privilege over comments he made regarding two Sinn Féin TDs.

The Oireachtas committee on procedure held a vote a last night after a lengthy debate where it was decided that the Dublin Fingal TD had not breached standing orders in the Dail.

The decision comes after Mr Farrell was asked by the committee to address complaints he abused Dáil privilege by naming TDs Dessie Ellis and Martin Ferris during a discussion around the 1983 IRA killing of prison officer Brian Stack. The comments were made in December last year.

A vote was held by the committee last night, the first of its kind, at which it was decided by four to three that the Fine Gael TD did not breach rules in the Dail by naming the two.

Elsewhere, the committee discussed remarks made by Independent4Change TD Clare Daly in the Dáil last October when she criticised a judge in Kildare over a speeding case involving her. Using Dáil privilege, she called the judge “irrational” and “inefficient”.

The committee last night debated whether the comments were defamatory or not. A decision was deferred.

Meanwhile, committee members have received Oireachtas research on dress codes and the use of emblems and banners in other parliaments. The research comes after complaints about TDs wearing casual clothing or using political slogans in the chamber.

However, the committee did not have time last night to discuss the two separate reports.

The committee is looking at whether there should be a TD dress code. Currently the rules advise that TDs should dress in a manner that reflects the “dignity” of the Dail. The dress code report looked at rules in 40 other parliaments.

The debate comes after a number of TDs recently wore ‘Repeal’ t-shirts to show their support for repealing the 8th Amendment and liberalising abortion laws. A number of members are also known for their individual attire, including TD Mick Wallace for his pink T-shirts.