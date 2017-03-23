Home»Today's Stories

TD cleared of breaching Dáil privilege

Thursday, March 23, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell has been cleared of allegedly breaching Dáil rules on the use of privilege over comments he made regarding two Sinn Féin TDs.

Alan Farrell, centre, named Sinn Féin TDs Martin Ferris and Dessie Ellis in the Dáil regarding the killing of prison officer Brian Stack.

The Oireachtas committee on procedure held a vote a last night after a lengthy debate where it was decided that the Dublin Fingal TD had not breached standing orders in the Dail.

The decision comes after Mr Farrell was asked by the committee to address complaints he abused Dáil privilege by naming TDs Dessie Ellis and Martin Ferris during a discussion around the 1983 IRA killing of prison officer Brian Stack. The comments were made in December last year.

A vote was held by the committee last night, the first of its kind, at which it was decided by four to three that the Fine Gael TD did not breach rules in the Dail by naming the two.

Elsewhere, the committee discussed remarks made by Independent4Change TD Clare Daly in the Dáil last October when she criticised a judge in Kildare over a speeding case involving her. Using Dáil privilege, she called the judge “irrational” and “inefficient”.

The committee last night debated whether the comments were defamatory or not. A decision was deferred.

Meanwhile, committee members have received Oireachtas research on dress codes and the use of emblems and banners in other parliaments. The research comes after complaints about TDs wearing casual clothing or using political slogans in the chamber.

However, the committee did not have time last night to discuss the two separate reports.

The committee is looking at whether there should be a TD dress code. Currently the rules advise that TDs should dress in a manner that reflects the “dignity” of the Dail. The dress code report looked at rules in 40 other parliaments.

The debate comes after a number of TDs recently wore ‘Repeal’ t-shirts to show their support for repealing the 8th Amendment and liberalising abortion laws. A number of members are also known for their individual attire, including TD Mick Wallace for his pink T-shirts.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS alan farrell, dessie ellis, martin ferris, brian stack, clare daly, mick wallace

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Harris plans huge makeover for health authority

Bus strike to trigger Monday transport chaos

100 social housing units for Cork

‘Wrestler’ died after ejection from party


Breaking Stories

No winner of the Lotto jackpot

Rescue teams focus on locating missing crew as weather looks set to improve

Gardai investigating claims Cork woman held against her will

Latest: NBRU writes to Bus Eireann following intention to implement cost-cutting measures

Lifestyle

How Met Éireann predict the weather forecast

My mammy was a psychopathic serial killer

When poetry is a curse and a gift

New theatrical show takes the top of the world to the stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 