Home»Today's Stories

Taxpayers and patients lose out over lack of lower cost medicines

Tuesday, February 07, 2017
By Evelyn Ring
Irish Examiner Reporter

Major reform is still needed to pass on savings on medicines to taxpayers and patients.

The Healthcare Enterprise Alliance (HEA) said the Government’s pricing agreement with pharmaceutical manufacturers is failing to deliver the best possible value.

When the agreement was announced last July, the HEA warned that the agreement would restrict the entry of lower cost biosimilar medicines and reduce their uptake.

The HEA, which represents some of the largest suppliers of prescription medicines in Ireland, said an analysis of drugs sales to be presented at a conference in Dublin tomorrow supported its view.

It pointed out that a better value biosimilar medicine introduced last September, Benepali, is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, but just three packs were sold in four months.

Over the period, there were over 19,000 sales of the more expensive equivalent biologic medicine, Enbrel.

Also, just 153 packs of a better value biosimilar drug, Abasaglar were sold over the past 12 months for the treatment of diabetes, compared to almost 135,000 sales of the more expensive equivalent biologic medicine, Lantus. There are estimated to be more than 225,000 diabetes sufferers in Ireland.

The HEA said there were no incentives for cheaper biosimilar manufacturers to enter the Irish market, ultimately costing the HSE and the patient more.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) said last July that drug price deals would see total savings of €785m from member companies, an average of nearly €200m a year.

In 2015, the State spent €1.7bn on medicines.

Only two better value biosimilar medicines entered the Irish market in the past year.

“For biosimilar manufacturers, blockages and the lack of supportive biosimilar policies mean Ireland is neither attractive nor sustainable, and ultimately will not deliver the best possible savings for patients and taxpayers,” it said.

According to the HEA, there are 19 better value biosimilar medicines now approved in Europe but just nine are available in Ireland.

It added that two new biosimilars recently approved by the European Medicines Agency to treat lymphoma, leukaemia and osteoporosis could result in savings of €8m over more expensive biologic equivalent when introduced in Ireland.

A biosimilar medicine can be authorised for use when the ‘data exclusivity’ period on the original ‘reference’ medicine has expired.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Healthcare Enterprise Alliance, government, medicine, prices

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ministers ‘shocked’ by October budget warnings

Make parents liable for cyberbullying, says expert

Personality goes a long way for Dancing Dessie

Injecting centre reports ‘off the mark’ say senior gardaí


Breaking Stories

Viewers shocked as people on hospital waiting lists often consider suicide

Nursing talks with HSE and Department of Health reach an impasse

Council members walk out of meeting in protest at Obamas' Freedom of the City award

Ryanair: Second cabin bags could be scrapped as passengers abuse carry on allowance

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 