Home»Today's Stories

Tax returns miss target amid health spend fears

Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Daniel McConnell and Eamon Quinn

Tax returns for the first half of the year were behind target, amid concerns health spending could exceed its budget by the end of the year.

Exchequer returns released yesterday covering the period of January to June, show income tax receipts were 2.3%, or €214m, below what was forecast at the start of the year.

Total income tax for the first six months of the year was €9.04bn, compared with a target of €9.26bn. There was some improvement in June in terms of income tax receipts, coming in 0.8% below expectations.

The figures will likely mean the firepower Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will have in his first budget will be much less than that applied by Michael Noonan in the previous two years, said KBC Bank chief economist Austin Hughes.

Concerns earlier this year about lower than expected income tax revenues were caused by the department overestimating USC revenues. The model used by officials estimated the impact of wage growth on the tax.

Officials said that as the USC was still a relatively new tax, it has made it tricky to predict, particularly as rates have changed several times in recent budgets. They said USC will now come in around €80m behind target for the year.

Overall, the Government’s tax take for the six months to June was €23.4bn, 0.5% or €110m below the department’s projected target.

On the expenditure side, the figures show spending on health and social protection were €7bn and €5.4bn respectively, but both were inside the Government’s target for the year. However, officials could not guarantee health spending would remain within profile come the end of the year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork publican considers legal action over vacant stalls

Community to honour priest who helped inspire Land League

Sex workers told to take care as arrest made following violent attacks

Student discovers the tooth of Stone Age Ireland on school tour to Carrowkeel Caves


Breaking Stories

Powersharing crisis set to drift on through the summer as talks scaled down

VIDEO: Fire breaks out at former psychiatric hospital in Cork

Gardaí search for missing man Karl Whelan

Joan Burton was 'terrorised' in Jobstown, says Taoiseach

Lifestyle

Not long before plastic pollution is impacting human health

Emma Jane Kirby's story of an optician helped us all to see migrant crisis more clearly

Irish jazz fans get first chance to see piano prodigy Joey Alexander

Billy O'Callaghan: Digging into the past

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 01, 2017

    • 11
    • 13
    • 19
    • 26
    • 38
    • 41
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 