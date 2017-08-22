Taoiseach warns UK that Ireland may stall on deal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that Ireland will stall Britain’s attempts to negotiate a future trade deal with the EU unless the border question is satisfactorily progressed.

During a visit to Canada, he said EU partners were unlikely to give the green light for such talks unless Ireland is happy with the progress made.

It comes as Britain today issues a paper pledging that cross-border disputes and even divorce or child custody battles will be settled in a “sensible way” after Brexit.

Mr Varadkar, speaking in Toronto, said Ireland wants Britain to maintain a customs union with the EU after Brexit, a position which would lessen the likelihood of a hard border.

“It is absolutely the case that when the UK leaves the European Union, they will leave the customs union but it will still be possible for them to enter into a [fresh] customs union with the EU,” said Mr Varadkar, adding that

this had at least been suggested by the UK for the transition period after Brexit.

Mr Varadkar was asked about suggestions Britain is using the sensitive position of the North’s border as a pawn to strengthen its negotiating position on a future trade deal with the bloc.

EU leaders agreed before the summer that three contentious issues, including the border question, must be progressed sufficiently by October before the next stage in Brexit talks begins.

The UK’s Brexit minister, David Davis, this week said early discussions on a trade deal would help progress the Irish border issue.

Mr Varadkar said yesterday: “We will make a decision in October, the 27 heads of government, prime ministers, and presidents will meet in Brussels in October. We will decide if Britain has made sufficient progress on citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, and issues pertaining to Ireland.

“And only if we are satisfied that sufficient progress has been made on those three areas will we then give the go-ahead to talk about trade, so I think that puts us in a strong position and I doubt our European colleagues would come to the view that sufficient progress had been made if we didn’t think so.”

Cross-border commercial disputes and divorce or child custody battles will be settled in a “clear and sensible way” after Britain leaves the EU, Brexit officials will say today.

Future co-operation on civil justice matters for EU citizens living in Britain and British citizens living in EU member states is unknown.

The department will propose today that close co-operation with EU members regarding civil disputes should be maintained after Brexit, so that families, businesses, and individuals can be assured of certainty.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is expected to discuss the Brexit papers with the North’s secretary James Brokenshire today. Both will also discuss continued efforts to resume power-sharing in the North.