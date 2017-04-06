Home»Today's Stories

Taoiseach ‘unable’ to take questions on garda phone tapping report

Thursday, April 06, 2017
Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Taoiseach Enda Kenny will be “unable” to take any questions on the controversial Fennelly report into decades of garda phone tapping when it is published today as he will be in Germany at a long-arranged meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Government officials confirmed Mr Kenny will not answer any issues today on the scandal which risks calling into question an unknown number of court cases due, they claimed, to Ms Merkel’s own schedule demands.

The Irish Examiner understands that the long-awaited second report of the Fennelly commission — which will stretch to 740 pages and is specifically examining alleged garda phone tapping of suspects and their solicitors since 1980 — will be published this afternoon.

The report will include, but not be limited to, the fact phone tapping was widespread for at least three decades; was initially focused on 999 calls and bomb threats; Attorney General Máire Whelan’s performance; and that since 2008 records have been kept centrally at garda headquarters.

However, despite the fresh questions it will raise for Government and the crisis-hit gardaí, Mr Kenny will decline to answer questions on the issue today due to his meeting with Ms Merkel.

Government officials last night said while they requested a short, four-question joint media question and answer session with Ms Merkel on their Brexit-related meeting, the German chancellor — not Mr Kenny — declined.

This, the officials said, was because of Ms Merkel’s scheduling time constraints, with the only media event in Berlin due to be two separate statements from the national leaders without any questions, which will take place before the meeting at 4.30pm Irish time.

Asked if Mr Kenny would be able to take part in a separate media briefing with travelling Irish journalists after the meeting, officials said security around the Bundestag prevented such events — and claimed Mr Kenny’s own visit to Frankfurt tomorrow means he will not be able to answer questions at another location.

When the Fennelly report is published this afternoon, it will be followed with a press statement with no press conference planned.

It is unclear why Mr Kenny chose to publish the Fennelly report — which was received by the Department of the Taoiseach on Friday evening before being examined by Attorney General Máire Whelan — today, the same day as his long-planned meeting with Ms Merkel.

