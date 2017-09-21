Home»Today's Stories

Taoiseach to spend €160k on reports assessing Government’s public image

Thursday, September 21, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s department is to spend at least €160,000 assessing the image of the Government and to survey how it is communicating with the public.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

It comes amid recent opposition criticism that the Taoiseach is more about spin than substance.

Mr Varadkar came under fire yesterday for failures to tackle the housing crisis — despite promises and grand plans to build homes.

But now, the public’s perception of the Government and how it provides services will be researched as part of a series of reports.

The project will cost at least €130,000 according to estimates provided by the Department of Taoiseach, in a tender this week. Vat is paid on top of this. An advertisement says the aim is to examine the public’s perception of Government, its services and to undertake a “rolling tracker of attitudes” to government projects.

Mr Varadkar already has three communications sections employed by his department, including his press office, an information service, and his new strategic communications unit.

The tender for a report and follow-up assessment of government projects over the year explains: “Despite extensive government investment in communications, it can sometimes be difficult for the public to access the appropriate, up-to-date government information they require. There is a need for greater co-ordination and simplification of government communications, to make it easier for Irish people to understand what is happening, what government is doing and the full range of state services, both current and new, that are available.”

Last week, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin focused his pre-Dail conference speech on criticising the Taoiseach’s enthusiasm for what he deemed “spin”

He said: “There is a preponderance of staff involved in media announcements and spin. The Taoiseach saw no need to hire an expert on economics, or housing, or health but immediately appointed a marketing expert to his team.”

But Mr Varadkar used his Fine Gael think-in speech to reject claims about PR and defend his vision of a ‘Republic of Opportunity’, saying: “So when people mention style, I think of all that substance. The Republic of Opportunity is not a slogan or empty PR.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS taoiseach, leo varadkar

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Reaction to new Cabinet: New minister must act quickly on housing and homelessness

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: The day in quotes

Euro leaders welcome Leo Varadkar and pay tribute to record of Enda Kenny

The new Cabinet: Pascal Donohoe to Finance, Coveney to Foreign Affairs

More in this Section

WATCH: Farming survey: Farmers oppose any Donald Trump visit to Ireland

Farming survey: Splashing the cash as the rural recovery takes hold

The party’s over: Cork to ban balloon launches

Gardaí and supervisors at odds on breath test scandal


Breaking Stories

Remaining charges against Jobstown protesters 'set to be dropped'

Theresa May presses Donald Trump over Bombardier aerospace jobs in North

Ryanair pilots: No thanks to €12,000 bonuses for working backlogged holiday days

Gardaí appeal for motorists to slow down ahead of 'European Day Without A Road Death'

Lifestyle

Golden oldies: Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite in Our Souls at Night

The A-listers of Zeminar equipping Generation Z with the tools to deal with life’s challenges

Decoding craftsmanship at Cork event

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 