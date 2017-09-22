Taoiseach to emphasise free trade with UK in meeting with Theresa May

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, will stress the critical importance of free trade for both nations, when he meets with Britain’s prime minister, Theresa May, next week.

Mr Varadkar has said he will be pushing for a soft Brexit, when he meets Mrs May in London on Monday, and he warned of the dangers any changes to a free-trade agreement would cause to agriculture, business, and other sectors.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships, Mr Varadkar also announced new funding to upgrade minor roads and laneways, through the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

Before attending the final day of the event, in Screggan, Co Offaly, Mr Varadkar met with the EU Parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, and said he was “very reassured” Europe’s position was aligned with the Irish Government’s.

“Part of the concern that we have around Brexit is that it has created uncertainty, not just for agriculture and the food industry, but for the entire economy, and for citizens, as well.”

He said one of the main objectives of the talks is to maintain free trade with Northern Ireland and Britain, which is particularly important for the agri-food sector. “One of the things that I will be saying to Prime Minister May is that it’s to the advantage of both countries that we maintain free trade, because trade makes all countries better-off.” Mr Varadkar spoke with Mrs May over the phone last night and said he hoped she would set out a softer stance towards a more orderly Brexit, when she gives a major speech in Florence today.

EU Commissioner, Phil Hogan, who was also attending the Ploughing Championships, hit out at UK foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, who had said Britain should not pay for access to European markets.

Describing the comments as “ridiculous”, Mr Hogan said Mr Johnson was being “troublesome”, in advance of Mrs May’s speech.

Asked about Mr Johnson’s comments, Mr Varadkar had said: “As far as I am concerned, the British prime minister, Theresa May, speaks for the government.

“I think it’s probably the case, in many governments and many political parties, that there are different opinions from cabinet members, but I don’t think it would be helpful for Ireland’s cause to comment on that.”

Mr Varadkar was joined by ministers, Michael Ring, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, and Andrew Doyle, as he announced the re-establishment of the LIS scheme, which will provide €10m this year to upgrade laneways.

The scheme is for roads not managed by the council, but which are in need of repair. The LIS had been cut back during the recession. “It is now being restored and I think that’s further evidence of the Government’s commitment to rural Ireland and the fact that people pay their motor tax, pay their property tax, and deserve to have their roads reinstated, as well,” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Varadkar also hinted that a low-cost loan system could be introduced for farmers, as part of Budget 2017.