Taoiseach rejects criticism by Sinn Féin over Brexit

Kenny accused of having ‘no discernible plan, vision or direction’.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has rejected opposition claims he has “no plan” to cope with the escalating Brexit fallout amid growing concerns about the free movement of goods and services between north and south.

The Taoiseach insisted his Government remains in control of what is happening and accused opponents of a “blame everybody else” approach after being told he has “sat on his hands” throughout the crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil before travelling to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last night, he repeatedly stressed he has carefully planned Ireland’s response to Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

READ NEXT State aid may be available for firms

However, he was heavily criticised by Sinn Féin deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald, who said:

“The Taoiseach sat on his hands until now, awaiting breathlessly the utterance of prime minister, Theresa May.

“He now argues that he is awaiting what other EU member states might have to say in that regard. It is now clear that the Taoiseach has no plan. That is very troubling.

“It is clear that the Taoiseach, at this 11th hour, has no discernible plan, vision or direction. All he has done today in this Dáil chamber is repeat a list of issues. A list of issues is not a plan.”

Ms McDonald said the Taoiseach must now be “assertive” and face down both Britain and the EU regarding Ireland’s needs.

Responding to the criticism, Mr Kenny said he has “referred on many occasions” to Ireland’s focus on protecting the economy, preserving the common travel area, and preventing the return of a hard border with the north.

Dismissing Ms McDonald’s claims as a “blame everybody else” approach, he said all that has changed after Ms May’s speech is that the British prime minister has declared “what the British government sees as being Britain’s interest” and that talks have yet to begin.

“The type of politics contained in the deputy’s commentary is typical of where Sinn Féin is now. Namely, blaming everybody and with its own wishlist.

“What we want for this country is a continuation of a strong economy and no return to a hard border,” he said.

The Dáil stand-off came as Mr Kenny travelled to the World Economic Forum in Davos to re-emphasis Ireland’s priorities during and after Britain’s departure from the EU.

Mr Kenny is expected to meet with a number of leading politicians and business groups, including the chief executive of Lloyd’s of London, Inga Beale, who has previously confirmed the bank is actively considering relocating to Dublin in light of Brexit.

Mr Kenny, Finance Minister Michael Noonan, and IDA chief executive Martin Shanahan are also due to meet the chairman of the BT Group, the vice-chairman of Bank of America, and officials from drugs giant MSD, US telecoms conglomerate AT&T, IBM, and Liberty Global.

The Taoiseach will also attend a special Brexit-related address to the forum by Ms May this evening.