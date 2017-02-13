Home»Today's Stories

Taoiseach Enda Kenny refuses to clear up whistleblower questions

Monday, February 13, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

Concern over why abuse claims weren’t discussed by Cabinet.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has refused to say if and when he found out about false child sex abuse claims regarding Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

There is growing confusion among senior government figures about why a Tusla file about Sgt McCabe was not mentioned or discussed at last week’s Cabinet meeting.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone met Sgt McCabe on January 25, at which an apology and the blunder by the child and adult agency over the false sex abuse allegations were discussed.

While a Cabinet meeting last week debated a fresh inquiry into an alleged Garda smear campaign against Sgt McCabe, Ms Zappone did not raise the Tusla file or inform her colleagues of the issue.

Mr Kenny yesterday faced questions about what he had discussed with Ms Zappone, prior to her meeting the garda.

Pressed by RTÉ’s The Week in Politics about when he first learnt in Leinster House of the sex claims against Sgt McCabe, Mr Kenny refused to say if or when he first learned of the allegations.

“You work in Leinster House for many years, it is a place of inexhaustible rumours, hearsay and allegations.”

Mr Kenny’s spokesman said on Friday the Taoiseach first learned of details of the Tusla file on Sgt McCabe last Thursday, from the media. But Mr Kenny’s refusal to say in person when he first heard any of information or details around the sex abuse allegations will lead to more questions.

Furthermore, Mr Kenny seemed to blame Ms Zappone for details not being passed to Cabinet about Sgt McCabe — despite the fact the Taoiseach did not ask her about the McCabe meeting.

“[She] did tell me she intended to meet with Sgt McCabe in a private capacity and that’s all I knew. I said to her, if you do have a meeting make sure that you have a thorough account of it. When we had our meeting on Tuesday, I wouldn’t have been aware of any of the details of the discussions with [him].”

Mr Kenny said he had not asked his minister what the meeting was about as it had been in a “private capacity”. This was despite the fact it was about Tusla’s apology over its botched file on the abuse claims.

Ms Zappone did a U-turn on Friday. After originally saying she had “informed relevant government colleagues” about the McCabe issue, she later said it would have been “highly inappropriate” for her to have briefed colleagues about “sensitive” information. This has caused even more confusion.

Meanwhile, Mr Kenny yesterday also agreed there was the potential for a criminal investigation to be held in parallel to the new inquiry about the alleged campaign against Sgt McCabe.

He said he was not ruling out such an option, but that evidence would be needed. Extending the terms of the Charleton inquiry out to deal with other whistleblower cases was also “not recommended”, he said, as it would change the timeframe of the commission of investigation.

He also suggested that he found the whole Tusla case, where the claim of sex abuse was copied and pasted from one file onto Sgt McCabe’s, “difficult to understand”.

There would likely be a review of the agency’s work, he added.

Separately, Mr Kenny also dismissed suggestions that government colleagues have advised him to step aside and let a new Fine Gael leader take over by the summer.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS maurice mccabe, whistleblower, enda kenny, cabinet, tusla

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Questions keep coming as the Maurice McCabe plot thickens

Second Garda whistleblower referred to Tusla

Michael Clifford: Cock-up or conspiracy, it’s time to come clean about Maurice McCabe claims

The escalating Maurice McCabe scandal: Enda Kenny’s ship is heading for the rocks

More in this Section

Facebook page threatens vigilante strikes on drug dealers

Mother of child with epilepsy delighted over cannabis recommendation

Two years in prison for sex assault on six-year-old girl

Spinal surgery may come too late for Siobhán, says mother


Breaking Stories

OPW extends deadline for submissions on Cork flood relief scheme

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil dispute timeline of McCabe/Tusla events

Fianna Fáil confirm it will abstain from no confidence motion in Government

Female cyclist killed in car collision in Kildare

Lifestyle

Design/life: Conor Kelly, Furniture Designer

These 6 spices will get you biochemically in the mood for sex

Valentine treats. Nothing says Valentine’s Day more than chocolate

Apple Campus 2 has the fingerprints of Steve Jobs all over it

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 11, 2017

    • 2
    • 16
    • 19
    • 26
    • 28
    • 29
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 