Home»Today's Stories

Tánaiste praises gardaí after €3m drugs and rifle seizure

Monday, January 30, 2017
Joe Leogue

Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has praised the actions of gardaí following the seizure of €3m worth of drugs, as well as an assault rifle, from a house in Kildare over the weekend.

Gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, seized the weapons, ammunition, and suspected heroin and cocaine following a search of the house in Sallins, Co Kildare.

“The ongoing operation at Sallins underlines again the fact that An Garda Síochána are being relentless and resourceful in tackling the menace of organised crime gangs,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

“They are determined to hit those gangs where it hurts — to deprive them of their profits and to bring them to justice.

“No one should underestimate the scale of the challenge which An Garda Síochána face, or the time it may take to put particular gangs out of business.

“But however long it takes, those involved in such gangs will come to realise that no one is above the law.

“The Government will, of course, continue to support fully An Garda Síochána in these efforts,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

No arrests have been made following the find and investigations are ongoing.

The raid came just days after another significant seizure by gardaí in an industrial estate in Dublin.

Fifteen firearms, including a number of revolvers and semi-automatic weapons, a sub-machine gun, and an assault rifle were seized, along with 1,300 rounds of ammunition, and what was described as a “substantial amount of cash”. They were found by gardaí in Greenogue Industrial estate, Baldonnel, Co Dublin.

Three men appeared in court on Friday following the Baldonnel raid, charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, the unlawful possession of five handguns, and the unlawful possession of a silencer.

A fourth man arrested as part of the same investigation was released without charge on Wednesday, and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mother of baby with fatal foetal anomaly: ‘We don’t want this to happen to anyone else’

Drama at students’ gangland film shoot as armed gardaí swoop into action

Almost €200k spent on protecting US planes at Shannon Airport last year

Summer lift-off for flying doctor service to be based at Cork Airport


Breaking Stories

Man dies in Cavan road accident

Protest planned at Shannon Airport over Trump travel ban

Human rights group 'ready to assist' any Shannon passengers affected by Trump travel ban

Enda Kenny WILL travel to White House for shamrock event

Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 