Tánaiste praises gardaí after €3m drugs and rifle seizure

Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has praised the actions of gardaí following the seizure of €3m worth of drugs, as well as an assault rifle, from a house in Kildare over the weekend.

Gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, seized the weapons, ammunition, and suspected heroin and cocaine following a search of the house in Sallins, Co Kildare.

“The ongoing operation at Sallins underlines again the fact that An Garda Síochána are being relentless and resourceful in tackling the menace of organised crime gangs,” said Ms Fitzgerald.

“They are determined to hit those gangs where it hurts — to deprive them of their profits and to bring them to justice.

“No one should underestimate the scale of the challenge which An Garda Síochána face, or the time it may take to put particular gangs out of business.

“But however long it takes, those involved in such gangs will come to realise that no one is above the law.

“The Government will, of course, continue to support fully An Garda Síochána in these efforts,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

No arrests have been made following the find and investigations are ongoing.

The raid came just days after another significant seizure by gardaí in an industrial estate in Dublin.

Fifteen firearms, including a number of revolvers and semi-automatic weapons, a sub-machine gun, and an assault rifle were seized, along with 1,300 rounds of ammunition, and what was described as a “substantial amount of cash”. They were found by gardaí in Greenogue Industrial estate, Baldonnel, Co Dublin.

Three men appeared in court on Friday following the Baldonnel raid, charged with unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, the unlawful possession of five handguns, and the unlawful possession of a silencer.

A fourth man arrested as part of the same investigation was released without charge on Wednesday, and gardaí said a file will be prepared for the DPP.