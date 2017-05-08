Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald yet to set up garda misconduct inquiries

Five inquiries into allegations of garda misconduct have yet to be established by Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald, seven months after she promised to do so.

After accepting the Independent Review Mechanism report when it was published, last July, Ms Fitzgerald said she would set up the five inquiries that were recommended.

However, little progress has been made.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice confirmed the Tánaiste had decided to establish the inquiries under section 42 of the the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, as amended, but that the terms of reference had yet to be drafted. Also, no suitable people had been found to lead the investigations.

The Independent Review Mechanism, which examines complaints against gardaí, was set up following the publication of the Guerin report into police malpractice in the Cavan-Monaghan division.

Three hundred and twenty complaints from members of the public about garda misconduct and inadequate garda investigations were examined by a panel consisting of two senior, and five junior, counsel.

While the panel found “no further action could reasonably be taken” in relation to many of the complaints, they recommended further inquiries into the five specific cases.

Of the inquiries, the Tánaiste’s spokesman said: “Officials in this department are continuing to consult with the Office of the Attorney General, with regard to matters concerning the establishment of these inquiries and their terms of reference. Draft terms of reference have been prepared. The Policing Authority have also been consulted, with regard to these draft terms of reference.

“The Tánaiste is in the process of identifying suitable persons to conduct these inquiries and expects, shortly, to be in a position to proceed to their appointment and the establishment of the inquiries,” the spokesman said.

Those involved have been kept updated on the proposed scope of the inquiry relating to their particular complaint.