‘Take a look at your garden, it’s the last time you’re going to see it’

An adult son told his elderly mother: “Take a last look at your garden, it is the last time you are going to see it because I am going to kill you now.”

The 38-year-old, behaving like a “mad man” and “wild animal” had placed his arm across his mother’s neck during assaults which resulted in fractures, lung injuries and others which left her “black and blue from the head down”.

The woman, in her 70s, seeking a barring order, said she was treated like a “rag doll”.

Aided by a walking stick to the witness box, she provided the Family Law Court in Co Clare, with an account of the assaults, and her escape, on July 27.

“It wasn’t my son, it was the devil himself that came into him that day,” she said.

She said he spoke about killing her, his phone rang upstairs. “God was with me that day because his phone rang and for some reason, he let go of me and ran up the stairs to answer his phone,” she said. “I seized that moment to run out the door and into the house next door.”

She spent more than four weeks recovering from her injuries.

“I was black and blue from the head down from being rammed against everything and my feet never touched the floor. I had fractured ribs front and back. A broken collar bone. I ws like a rag doll.”

She required oxygen after one of her lungs deflated as a result of internal injuries.

The judge granted a barring order for the maximum three years allowed and said the woman was victim to “profound violence during a very serious incident”.

The woman said that she remains “petrified” of her son and that there has been no contact from him since.

She told the court she had been asking her son to leave the home for 17 years. She had pointed to an article in a newspaper when he returned from work after 4.15pm on July 27, showing she would be entitled to a downstairs’ toilet grant if lived alone.

“It is badly needed,” she said. “There is only a toilet upstairs. When I pointed it out, I said ‘you know what mum has been trying to tell you all along, love, and there it is in the paper’.

“He then came at me like a wild animal, like a rabies dog attacking me.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I went through that day.

“He was like a madman, his face was as red as red,” she said, as the attack continued in a number of rooms.

“After he put me through the door in the kitchen, he tried to strangle me and he couldn’t quite get hold of my neck. He picked me up and threw me into the dining room. I ran up the hall. He chased me up the hall and threw me into the lounge. Every time he would make an attack, he would open up all the windows as if he wanted everyone to know.

“I was in a terrible state,” she said as she made it to a neighbour’s home: “They couldn’t believe what they were seeing”.

An interim barring order was secured on August 21. The woman returned to her home last week.

Asked to describe her relationship with her son in recent years, the mother replied: “very bad”.

Although notified of the court hearing, her son did not appear.

Asked if her son has any issues, the woman said: “His uncontrolled temper. I believe my son is in urgent need of medical attention.”

Asked if he had a disability, she replied: “He has no disability except in his head due to drinks and drugs.”