System fails rape victims, says Dublin Rape Crisis Centre

Ireland’s criminal justice system is failing victims of sexual violence, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre claims in a submission to an expert Geneva-based UN committee.

The presentation, together with 13 recommendations, highlights the low rate of reporting and prosecutions in cases of sexual violence.

The centre’s chief executive, Noeline Blackwell, said its submission showed the rate of reporting sexual violence crimes might be just 8% and should be a grave concern.

“We need effective justice structures where victims of sexual violence can safely and confidently report and where those reports then lead to the prosecution of these terrible crimes,” said Ms Blackwell.

Improved justice systems would benefit the whole of society. “If perpetrators are not brought to account, then they remain free to harm again,” she said.

Calling on the Government to speedily enact and implement the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Bill, Ms Blackwell said it is aimed at protecting young people, but the fact it was introduced in 2015 and not passed yet is a problem.

Yesterday, was the final day for non-governmental organisations to make submissions to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women.

The submissions will form part of the evidence given to the committee when it examines Ireland’s record on women’s rights in Geneva next month.

The centre has also highlighted government systems which it says impedes progress in ending sexual violence. Ms Blackwell said Ireland did not collect enough facts so the Government ended up making decisions and policies based on too little evidence.

“We can’t deal effectively with sexual violence if we don’t have the facts,” she said.

Ireland has submitted its report to the committee that consists of 23 experts on women’s rights from around the world. A delegation will present the report to the committee on February 15.

The committee will base its examination on the UN Convention for the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women, on Ireland’s report and reports by non-governmental organisations, including the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre .

Among the centre’s 13 recommendations is that a statutory definition of consent should also reform what it described as “the current entirely subjective defence” to a rape of “honest belief” which allows a full acquittal.

Also, the State should consider extending the court protections proposed for children in the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Bill 2015 to vulnerable adults.

The centre has also called for an audit of all elements of the justice system, including police and court, to ensure that the rights of victims of sexual offences are adequately protected at each stage of the criminal procedure.

Ms Blackwell said they were confident that the horror of rape and other forms of sexual violence would be much less prevalent and Ireland would be a safer and more equal society if all 13 recommendations were implemented. n Anyone affected by the issues raised in this report can contact the national 24-hour helpline number 1800 77 88 88 run by the centre.