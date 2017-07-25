Suspended term for thief who had false ID papers

An Algerian man who got into Ireland using false identification papers was yesterday given a two-month suspended jail term for stealing mobile phones at a pub in Douglas, Cork.

Mohammed Baz, aged 29, admitted in the course of a bail application last week that he had come into the country using identification papers belonging to other people as it was the only way he could travel.

Yesterday, he appeared before Cork District Court for sentencing on the charges of stealing two mobile phones at O’Sullivan’s Bar, Douglas Village, Cork, on July 8.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the only reason the accused had been remanded on bail was because of the false identification documents used by the accused.

Baz had been remanded in custody until yesterday so that investigating officers, Detective Gardaí Aonghus Cotter and Fergal Long, could satisfy themselves as to the correct identity of the accused.

Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan said the prosecution was now satisfied that the 29-year-old was who he said he was.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the accused had been in Ireland for the past two years.

The solicitor said the defendant had sisters in Paris and he had requested asylum in Ireland.

“The stolen goods were recovered.

“He was under the influence of intoxicants at the time at time.

“When gardaí found alternative identification papers at his home he immediately brought his correct identity to the attention of gardaí,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher said that the only reason the defendant had been remanded in custody following a lengthy bail application was because of the number of different names under which he had been operating.