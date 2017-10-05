Suspended term for man held amid identity mystery

A four-month suspended prison sentence was imposed on a Nigerian national remanded in custody for the past month because of a mystery over his identity.

Judge Olann Kelleher said last week the accused could not be kept in jail forever.

Yesterday he was released and given the four-month suspended jail term after he pleaded guilty to failing to have a passport or similar identification papers as required of non-nationals.

Detective Sgt Seán O’Regan said the man identified himself as Ambrose Amorjie, aged 37, and fingerprints sent by gardaí through Interpol to EU police forces came back with a match from Austrian police.

The detective said the fingerprint match was for a man under the name John Yerima.

The accused said through his solicitor, Michael Quinlan, that he had given his name in Austria as John Yerima because he was not in the country legally. The defendant said his correct name is Ambrose Amorjie.

He was arrested almost three weeks ago at a valeting outlet in White’s Cross and remanded in custody.

From the outset, it was indicated the accused was pleading guilty to the offence of having no documents.

Det Sgt O’Regan said previously: “He was working at a service station. He had no permission to be in the country.”

Judge Kelleher was told that the defendant was not employed directly but was working on a casual basis for someone else.

The detective said the accused gave an address at Gerald Griffin St but that the occupant there did not know him.

Det Sgt O’Regan said the accused told him he came in through Austria to Dublin Airport but he would have needed travel documents.