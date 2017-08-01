Surveillance planned as nappies dumped in Kerry graveyard

Covert surveillance cameras look set to be used in one of the main graveyards in Kerry to stop illegal household waste dumping.

A skip used by volunteers tidying the ancient graveyard at Aghadoe, Killarney, which serves the town and its hinterland, has had to be removed because it was being used for dumping of nappies and household waste.

It has now been replaced by wheelie bins, Kerry County Council has confirmed.

The skip, well inside the main gate, had been used for years to facilitate cleaning of old wreaths and only occasionally needed to be emptied. But over a number of months this year, the skip was being targeted for domestic purposes.

Nappies and other material were being brought there and disposed of, it emerged at a meeting of the Killarney Municipal District Council.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin said what was going on was “disgraceful” — those bringing their domestic waste would have to walk some distance into the cemetery in order to leave it there.

Rubbish was also being dumped near graves and alongside the skip, said Mr Cronin.

The situation had come to light three months ago, and it appeared the dumping had increased since then with the skip regularly used by some people.

“These people have to be exposed. It is shocking to think that household material is being dumped in the cemetery,” said Mr Cronin.

“It is shocking to think people would stoop so low,” he said, adding that families of those buried there were very upset.

Mr Cronin said he is fully supportive of a move by officials to install covert surveillance cameras, if only to identify the culprits who are capable of such activity.

A council spokesman said it was consulting with the graveyard committee to come up with the best method of collecting the waste generated from the cemetery. However, illegal dumping would not be tolerated and was being investigated by the environment section, he said.

Surveillance measures were being considered, particularly if the situation continued, said the spokesperson.