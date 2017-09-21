Home»Today's Stories

Surge in tourist and leisure visitors to Black Valley ‘endangering lives’

Thursday, September 21, 2017
Anne Lucey

A huge increase in tourist and leisure traffic in a remote valley in Kerry is putting lives at risk, a meeting has heard.

The Black Valley, between the Gap of Dunloe and Moll’s Gap, has been a tourist destination since pre-Victorian times. There has been dramatic increase in tourist traffic there, with the promotion of the Wild Atlantic Way and a surge in interest in walking and cycling.

However, the infrastructure is not in place to help tourists or residents, the meeting of the South & West Kerry Municipal District heard, in Killorglin, heard.

Cyclists, walkers, cars, and horses and traps are all crowding onto the single-lane road; there is no public toilet, and no mobile-phone coverage.

The valley, between Kenmare and Killarney, is home to 70 people, most of them involved in farming. Residents are worried about safety, their own as well as that of visitors, and they feel exploited by outside tour operators.

“We want people there, but we want people to be safe and we want people to be aware of the needs of the residents and that people are living and farming in the valley,” spokeswoman, Eilise Sullivan, said.

“The infrastructure is not in place,” she said.

Lack of signage and proper warnings meant tourists were getting lost, “and crying their eyes out”, as they were unprepared for the small Irish roads, others said.

“The Wild Atlantic Way is a great thing, but this is what it’s leading to,” one man said.

Similar concerns have been expressed about Dingle, recently, with calls for traffic lights on Slea Head.

Kenmare councillor, Patrick Connor-Scarteen, told how, two weeks ago, he witnessed a tourist car misjudging the road and getting stuck in the ditch, near Kate Kearney’s.

The tourists were assisted by a local family.

He said people had to reverse for a half-a-mile to allow other cars pass.

It “beggared belief” that there was no public toilet between Kate Kearney’s Cottage and Ladies’ View, with hundreds of people walking there, Cllr Dan McCarthy said.

“There is no mobile signal and it’s one of the few areas there is a need for a public, old-style telephone,” Cllr McCarthy said.

Council engineers will have to come up with a new traffic plan, including better and more imaginative signage and extra lay-bys, and explore the idea of a larger car park at the Moll’s Gap or at the Lord Brandon’s Cottage end of the Valley, they were told.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS kerry, black valley

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Lonely Planet: Ireland is ultimate ‘storybook location’

Moving Aud anchor to Spike Island ‘will hurt Cobh tourism’

Overgrown hedges block Wild Atlantic Way views in Kerry

Forty Foot and Cliffs of Moher make Lonely Planet's ultimate adrenaline encyclopaedia

More in this Section

WATCH: Farming survey: Farmers oppose any Donald Trump visit to Ireland

Farming survey: Splashing the cash as the rural recovery takes hold

The party’s over: Cork to ban balloon launches

Gardaí and supervisors at odds on breath test scandal


Breaking Stories

Remaining charges against Jobstown protesters 'set to be dropped'

Theresa May presses Donald Trump over Bombardier aerospace jobs in North

Ryanair pilots: No thanks to €12,000 bonuses for working backlogged holiday days

Gardaí appeal for motorists to slow down ahead of 'European Day Without A Road Death'

Lifestyle

Golden oldies: Jane Fonda and Robert Redford reunite in Our Souls at Night

The A-listers of Zeminar equipping Generation Z with the tools to deal with life’s challenges

Decoding craftsmanship at Cork event

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

    • 3
    • 11
    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 35
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 