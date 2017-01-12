Surge in searches for new homes

Searches for new homes on Daft.ie increased by 125% last week on the back of the “Help-To-Buy” scheme launch.

The property website which has 2.21m unique users each month recorded an increase of 125% in searches for new homes when compared with the same period last year.

Interest in new homes was greatest in the Dublin area, along with Kildare, Wicklow, Meath, Wexford and Limerick. Commenting on the data, Martin Clancy from Daft.ie said certain suburbs in the capital received the most interest from people searching the website.

“The spike in searches on Tuesday was quite significant and points to an increased interest in new homes for the new year after the launch of the ‘Help-To-Buy’ initiative. The greatest interest was in Clonsilla, with searches for new builds surging by 145%. The Dublin 15 suburb has several new developments that qualify for the first-time buyers scheme,” he said.

On average more than 1,000 property searches occur on Daft.ie every minute.

The scheme, launched last week, will see first-time buyers being given a tax refund worth up to 5% of the price of a new home, to go towards their deposit.

The maximum payout is €20,000 meaning the full-year cost is likely to be €50m.

The scheme was designed to help first-time buyers meet stricter deposit requirements under Central Bank mortgage lending rules.