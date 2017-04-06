Home»Today's Stories

Surge in demand for Canadian visas

Thursday, April 06, 2017
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter

The number of Irish people applying for working holiday visas in Canada has already outstripped last year’s total.

Figures provided by visafirst.com showed 5,418 visas have been issued to Irish workers so far in 2017, with a further 1,794 applicants having applied and likely to be issued permits if their applications are eligible.

That accounts for the majority of the Irish quota of 7,700 for the Canadian working holiday programme, in which visas are issued without job offers.

Edwina Shanahan, managing director with visafirst.com, said: “That leaves only 488 places for this year.

“In 2016, over 1,000 places went unused by the end of the year. Given that we are only in April it looks extremely likely that this year’s programme will fill up, and soon.”

The IEC program allows people from many countries up to the age of 35 — or to the age of 30 for some countries — to live and work in Canada for a period of 12 or 24 months.

Applicants need a passport from an eligible country and it must be valid for the duration of their stay.

They also need at least C$2,500 (€1,750) in savings to support their stay, as well as health insurance and a clean criminal record.

Edwina Shanahan said that the snapping up of visas for the programme showed the growth in popularity of Canada as a destination.

Applicants must first register their interest under the various IEC streams and if accepted for a particular stream, applicants then have 10 days to accept or reject the offer before it expires.

Successful applicants are also required to submit work permit documentation and pay the necessary fees within a 20-day period, with those advising on the process warning that all relevant documents needed to be prepared in advance so as not to miss out on an offer.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ireland, canada

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Coveney to defy advice on water charges

‘Lack of manpower’ at root of army IT glitch

Five arrests in raids over Aidan O'Driscoll killing

PAC must pay two-thirds of Angela Kerins’ costs in failed action over ‘witch hunt’


Breaking Stories

SIPTU calls for people responsible for Bus Éireann 'debacle' to be identified as talks end for night

No Lotto winner, but one ticket wins €175k

Paul Murphy: Campaigners claiming victory on water charges, but Govt may try again

DUP brands Sinn Féin 'doom and gloom merchants' as Stormont talks progress slowly

Lifestyle

New book looks at the funnier side of vet experiences

A question of taste - Des Keogh

Violinist Min Kym talks about when her life became unstrung

Who will be the 007th James Bond?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 05, 2017

    • 9
    • 10
    • 11
    • 22
    • 30
    • 42
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 