Support line for the elderly saw 41% spike in calls after rebranding

Ireland’s only dedicated listening service for older people experienced a 41% spike in calls when it rebranded over the summer, it has emerged.

SeniorLine, previously known as Senior Help Line, is a programme of the not-for-profit agency Third Age to provide contact and companionship for older people.

As well as continuing to support people who phone regularly for companionship, many new callers made contact with the service over the year.

The publicity surrounding the rebranding on June 27 this year resulted in a surge of new callers and showed the extent of the need for the service.

Many of those who call the service are particularly sad at this time of year and just want it to be over.

One caller who has four grown-up children, does not see them at all over Christmas. “It’s not natural,” she told the listening service.

Another said she did all the cooking and cleaning at Christmas and felt completely taken for granted by her children and grandchildren.

“I get exhausted,” she said.

“I hate the New Year, there is nothing to look forward to,” said another caller.

One caller cared for her parents until they died some years ago aged 93 and 94. “I still miss them particularly at Christmas,” she said.

Chief executive of Third Age, Áine Brady, said there are around 160,000 people aged 65-plus living alone.

“SeniorLine raises awareness of the stark, secret lives of some older people who experience loneliness every day,” said Ms Brady.

“For them, the telephone can be a lifeline, offering contact, conversation and companionship.”

SeniorLine will receive around 10,000 calls this year from people in every county in Ireland.

The phon lines will be open throughout Christmas from 10am until 10pm every day.

“Many older people in Ireland will spend it alone and we are inviting them to phone us for company, warmth and memories.”

Ms Brady said some Christmas Day callers want to talk about years gone by and remember their own earlier Christmases when life was brighter and they were surrounded by family and friends.

“We will be busy on Christmas Day and our volunteers who work over the holiday season are glad to be there if needed.”

All of the volunteers are older people themselves so they have an immediate rapport with callers and an understanding that Christmas can be a bittersweet time for many.

“Volunteers are trained to listen empathetically to each call, and to give each caller the time they need to talk through any problems,” said Ms Brady.

SeniorLine is also asking the public to reach out to older people this year and share some friendship and goodwill.

Suggestions include posting a Christmas card to someone who receives few greetings at this time of year; phoning someone who is recently bereaved; offering to take in fuel or collect a Christmas tree; giving a small gift to an older neighbour who lives alone or taking an older neighbour shopping or to a religious service.

SeniorLine said people should smile and greet people in their neighbourhood that they know on sight; visit someone who has few people in their lives and invite a neighbour in for a coffee, meal or drinks over Christmas.

SeniorLine’s Freefone number is 1800 80 45 91.