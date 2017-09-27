Support for referenda will be ‘case-by case’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will decide on a case-by-case basis whether to campaign for referenda, including for a vote on abortion.

The Government has agreed to timelines for referenda over the next two years and considered the timing of at least 10 national votes at its weekly meeting.

These included future referenda and votes on access to abortion in Ireland, the women’s life in the home, the offence of blasphemy, and a plebiscite on directly elected mayors.

Other votes being considered are on reducing the waiting time for divorce, extending voting rights in presidential elections to Irish citizens abroad, reducing the voting age to 16, and possibly Seanad reform. Referenda on empowering Oireachtas Committees and a patent court are also under consideration.

At least seven of these votes, including on abortion, are likely to be held in the next two years.

A government spokesman said the Taoiseach would decide to campaign on a “case-by-case” basis. This includes any decision on abortion.

An Oireachtas committee is considering changes to the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution, which equates the life of a foetus to that of the mother’s and limits access to abortion in Ireland to cases wherein there is a danger to the woman’s life.

If it finishes its work at the end of the year, the Government will have just six weeks to produce legislation in order for a referendum to be held next May or June.

Indicative dates for such a vote include Friday May 18 or Friday June 8, a memo to Government said. It said, though, that, given the need for a referendum commission and campaign, that this window was “challenging but achievable”.

A Government spokesman said it “intended to adhere” to Mr Varadkar’s desire to hold a vote next May or June.

He will decide on whether to campaign when the wording for the vote is decided. The spokesman noted the Taoiseach, when a minister, stressed the need to change the legislation on abortion.

The Government hopes to hold several votes on the same date as any presidential election next year. However, as no such election is decided yet, the Government said it would still hold multiple votes on the same date to reduce costs. A number of votes will also be held on the same date as the 2019 local and European elections.

Meanwhile, Labour has accused the Government of putting plans for a referendum to ensure water services cannot be privatised “on the back-burner”.

TDs Jan O’Sullivan and Willie Penrose said the issue is “up there with the Eighth Amendment” in terms of importance.

The TDs said Government agreed to a public ownership water referendum at the start of this year under water committee recommendations.

Legislation on excessive usage rules for water services will be discussed in the Dáil this evening, with Solidarity-People Before Profit claiming it leaves the door open for a return to charges.