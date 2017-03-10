Sulky racers in court bid to get back on road

Three men who were involved in a notorious sulky race involving two horse-drawn sulkies and a fleet of cars applied yesterday to be allowed back on the road before the end of their five-year driving bans.

State solicitor Frank Nyhan said the prosecution is vehemently opposed to the men being allowed back on the road before the end of their disqualification period.

“The State vehemently object. This was one of the most serious dangerous driving cases ever seen by gardaí. It was a miracle nobody was killed,” he said.

The driving bans were imposed in November 2013. Six-year bans were reduced on appeal to five years. Now that they have been off the road for 40 months out of a total of total of 60 months they are applying through barrister Alan O’Dwyer to be allowed back on the road.

Banned motorists are allowed to apply to be allowed back once they have served two thirds or more of the disqualification.

Mr O’Dwyer said that they have not come to the attention of gardaí since the incident in May 2012. He said they need their cars to bring their children to school and such matters.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he will adjourn their applications further until November 7, 2017, by which time they will have been off the road for four years.

“The standard of driving, the standard of behaviour was appallingly dangerous. I appreciate they are suffering hardships and that some allowance could be made in terms of their continuing rehabilitation but not just yet. If they stay as they are they have every prospect of getting their licences back then [November 2017] but no sooner,” the judge said.

In 2013 they had five-month jail sentences reduced by two months at the same appeal where they had their six-year driving bans reduced by one year.

Judge David Riordan heard the appeals of their district court sentences at Cork Circuit Appeals Court yesterday.

James O’Brien, aged 31, with an address at 21 Innishannon Rd, Fairhill, Cork, was convicted of dangerous driving at Ballygibbon, Blarney, on May 5.

Patrick O’Brien, aged 28, of 1 Woodford, Rossa Avenue, Cork, was convicted of dangerous driving of a horse-drawn vehicle, and wilful obstruction.

Danny Stokes, aged 49, of St Anthony’s Park halting site, was convicted of dangerous driving and overtaking on the left-hand side.

The case arose out of a sulky race on New Mallow Road on May 5, 2012, which was filmed on phone video cameras and posted on Youtube.

A phalanx of four cars driven abreast of each other went ahead of the horses and carts, or sulkies, and traffic coming from the Mallow direction had to take avoidance action.

Gardaí were also prevented from breaking up the race.