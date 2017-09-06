Home»Today's Stories

Study shows majority of nursing graduates stay in Ireland

Wednesday, September 06, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

The notion that nursing graduates are fleeing these shores in droves in search of better pay and conditions has been challenged by a study which shows the vast majority remain here for work immediately after graduation.

Statistics just published by the Higher Education Authority (HEA) show 96% of Irish graduates with nursing degrees are still working in Ireland nine months after graduation.

Liam Doran, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), said he was “surprised by the finding”.

“It surprises me based upon the facts on the ground. They weren’t being offered permanent contracts at that stage, that only came in with the 2016 graduates,” he said.

The INMO has long campaigned for health employers to improve pay and conditions for nurses and midwives in order to attract and retain them within the health service. Almost 14,000 Irish-qualified nurses and midwives have left Ireland for other health services since 2010.

Less surprising was the HEA finding that nine in 10 of those studying nursing are female. Perhaps least surprising of all is the finding that more male nurses are higher earners.

  • 44% of male postgraduate nursing graduate are earning €45,000 or more compared to 41% of females in the same cohort;
  • 7% of male graduates with a primary degree earn €45,000+ compared to 1% of female graduates;
  • More than three quarters of male graduates earn between €25,000-€45,000 compared to 70% of females.

Mr Doran said there was “no doubt that male nurses tend to get promoted quicker to higher level positions at ward level”. “It is probably no different to teaching in that respect,” he said.

The HEA study also found that overall nursing new entrants decreased by 6% between 2011/12 and 2015/16 but enrolments in postgraduate nursing courses increased by 43%.

“This reflects a small but growing shift to nursing as a postgrad programme,” the study authors said.

As many as 98% of nursing graduates employed in Ireland are working in the health services. Just over seven in 10 of those with basic degrees are earning between €25,000 and €45,000 (compared to 50% of all graduates), 28% are earning <€25,000 (compared to 47% of all graduates) and 1% are earning €45,000 or more (compared to 3% of all graduates).

In terms of nursing new entrants, 4% are non-Irish. Of these, almost one third come from India (32%), 24% from the UK and 9% from Nigeria. Up to 88% of non-Irish nursing graduates were working in Ireland nine months after graduation.


