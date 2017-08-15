Home»Today's Stories

Study: Concept of being 'fit but fat' is a myth

Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Ella Pickover

The concept of being “fit but fat” is a myth, researchers have said.

A study found that even if people have healthy blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol levels, being overweight or obese still carries a higher risk of coronary heart disease.

Researchers, led by experts at Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge, examined data from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition study of half a million people.

Over more than 12 years of follow-up examinations, 7,637 participants across eight European countries suffered coronary heart disease incidents including heart attacks.

The researchers examined participants’ body mass index and whether they were metabolically “healthy” or “unhealthy” — people were classed as unhealthy if they had three or more of a number of metabolic markers, including high blood pressure/sugar, low levels of HDL cholesterol, or an “elevated” waist circumference.

Even overweight and obese people deemed to be “healthy” by their metabolic markers carried a higher risk.

Being overweight carries a 26% increased risk of coronary heart disease and being obese carries a 28% increased risk, according to the study.

Lead author Camille Lassale said: “Our findings suggest that if a patient is overweight or obese, all efforts should be made to help them get back to a healthy weight, regardless of other factors.

“Even if their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol appear within the normal range, excess weight is still a risk factor.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS health, food, fitness, diet

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

New cholesterol vaccine offers hope for thousands

Is a high-tech lifestyle damaging our kids' physical development?

More in this Section

Empty and over-shop house units to be forced into use

Tax cuts for €80k earners, says John Halligan

Air Corps official denies documents destroyed

Subsidy may see childcare costs rise


Breaking Stories

Young Scottish sisters reported missing found safe and well in the North

Coast Guard retrieve diver's body off Donegal coast

Courtown RNLI volunteers keep girl with suspected spinal injuries afloat for 40 minutes in sea rescue

PSNI release man in connection with IRA blast that killed a Catholic nun and three police officers

Lifestyle

Troubles at Soundcloud have led to worries for musicians worldwide

When all the wool becomes a stage

The Islands of Ireland: When you come to a Fork in the sea

Be aware of your dogs dental health

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 12, 2017

    • 1
    • 19
    • 22
    • 26
    • 44
    • 45
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 