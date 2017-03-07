Students campaign against homophobic abuse

Gay and bisexual student leaders are fronting a hard-hitting poster campaign to highlight the devastating impact of vile verbal abuse and slurs.

University College Cork’s LGBT Society launched its ‘More Than Words’ campaign to raise awareness of the problem, to urge people to challenge and report it, and to send a strong message that there is help and support for victims of the abuse.

Society chairperson, Fiachra O’Connor, is one of the brave students who has agreed to be one of the faces of the campaign.

Despite the watershed ‘yes vote’ in the 2005 same-sex marriage referendum, Mr O’Connor said members of the gay, bi-sexual, and transgender community are still being subjected to horrific verbal abuse.

He said the abuse “you fucking faggot. I hope you die” was hurled at him by a stranger as he walked on the streets of Tralee one evening, hand-in-hand with his boyfriend.

He said he felt “threatened, humiliated, and angry”. His poster says no-one should have to hear this just for walking down the street with someone they love.

Another student leader, Hannah, who is bisexual, has also posed for a campaign poster.

She said she was told she was “just confused” about her sexuality, and that she was told so often that she was “indecisive and a fraud” that she started to believe it.

Her poster says: “She’s not confused. She knows who she is. She’s bisexual. It’s not hard to understand.”

Other students have posed anonymously for the campaign because Mr O’Connor said they are reluctant to come out, to some extent as a result of discrimination.

Mr O’Connor, 20, who came out to family and friends over a year ago, said they have been very supportive. But he said while the rates of physical attacks on members of the LGBT community have reduced, homophobia is still a major problem.

The campaign says homophobic language and slurs might seem harmless but they can have a serious and damaging effect on someone’s life.

“The aim of our society is to create a safe space for our members and we hope this campaign will go some way towards raising awareness that this kind of language isn’t ok,” he said.

The campaign is being rolled out on social media channels first, with plans to display posters in Cork City centre being considered.

Mr O’Connor urged anyone struggling with their sexuality to tell a trusted family member or friend.

He also pointed to helplines such as The Gay Switchboard on 01-872 1055, the LGBT Helpline on 1890 929 539, or UCC’s students’ union welfare office on welfare@uccsu.ie.