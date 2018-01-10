Student bitten on the cheek

A student walking through Cork city had his hat snatched off his head and, shortly afterwards, was attacked and bitten on the cheek.

The attack was yesterday described by Inspector John Deasy at Cork District Court. Seán Buckley, aged 23, of 63 Waterfall Road, Bishopstown, Cork, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm.

The defendant, and others, had been put out of a pub for unruly behaviour.

The injured party, a Leaving Cert student, was walking along Maylor St, when his hat was grabbed from him and thrown around between Buckley and his friends.

A fight ensued. While the victim was on the ground, being assaulted by another party, he pulled Buckley towards himself as protection from blows from another attacker. “At this point, he was bitten on the cheek by Seán Buckley. Mr Buckley, and others, then ran from the scene,” Insp Deasy said.

Buckley was forthcoming, when interviewed by gardaí, and accepted responsibility for his part in injuries caused. The victim had recovered well from a bite mark on the right cheek.

Solicitor Michael Quinlan said Buckley had since gone to Australia and was doing well. Buckley had been so drunk at the time that he had no memory of a bite.

Mr Quinlan said the defendant’s brother died in the month of December and the defendant experienced anger every December since then, tending to drink himself into a stupor.

Judge Tim Lucey said: “I am expecting money on the counter. Talk is cheap. I am not interested in his anger and frustrations. I am interested in the injured party. Money does talk. Otherwise, it is just empty words. He is going to have to step up.”

Sentencing was adjourned until today, for Buckley to produce €1,000 for the injured party.