‘Student apartments would suck the life out of residential areas’, says Cork councillor

Plans for a spate of student apartments could strangle traditional residential areas of Cork City.

The warning comes from Independent councillor Mick Finn after city planners gave conditional planning for a scheme which could accommodate up to 350 students on a site off Magazine Rd.

The proposal for almost 50 student apartments near Denroche’s Cross, was cleared despite residents’ and local councillors’ objections.

Mr Finn said it is likely the decision will be appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

“The planners in this city need to decide if they really want student accommodation strangling the life out of existing communities,” he said. “While we know there is a shortage of such accommodation, and we all share in the success of UCC and CIT, the colleges cannot suck the life out of our residential areas which too many of these plans threaten to do.

“We have more student accommodation planned for the Beamish and Crawford and a new site by the river on Western Road, and probably more in Victoria Cross.”

Mr Finn said the site may require rezoning, adding: “I would have some support if it was a development for residential housing which would add to the long-term development of the community all year round, but do not at all support this location as yet another student accommodation site which will seriously dilute what’s left of the residential nature of the area as well as have serious implications for traffic.”

He said the third-level institutions have the money and resources to develop large capital projects on their campuses, and student accommodation units should be no different.

Meanwhile, planners have sought further information in relation to a planning application for the redevelopment of the former Good Shepherd Convent site on Buckston Hill, which is being opposed by residents.