Home»Today's Stories

Stripper misled court over €60k claim

Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Ray Managh

A Chippendale-style male stripper who, a judge heard, had danced his way through more than three years of back pain, has lost a €60,000 damages claim arising out of what he claimed was a rear-ending collision.

Barrister Paul McMorrow told the Circuit Civil Court that calendar-boy Nauris Zeps, of Phibblestown House, Clonsilla, Dublin 15, had misled the court as to his ability to perform on stage for hours at a time.

Mr McMorrow, who appeared with David Culleton of DAC Beachcroft solicitors for Liberty Insurance, had asked the court to dismiss Zeps’ claim under Section 26 of the Civil Liability and Courts Act which requires dismissal where a claimant knowingly gives false or misleading evidence.

Judge Mary O’Malley Costello said she accepted that Zeps, when a 29-year-old student, had been rear-ended while driving his car at the back of Dublin Airport in July 2014 and had signed documents and given evidence that he had not intended to be misleading at the time.

However, he had come into court and had given evidence that he had been unable to find work for the past three and a half years and had been unable to lift his baby or do anything strenuous around the house.

In the meantime, he had continued his strip-dancing career as revealed in photographs and a video presented to the court and, under cross-examination by Mr McMorrow, counsel for Liberty Insurance, had been given every opportunity to change his evidence.

“He never once took that opportunity and did not reveal his dancing activities until Facebook and still picture evidence was presented and he had to admit it in cross-examination,” the judge said.

She said he had given entirely misleading evidence to the court and had fallen foul of Section 26 of the Act which required the dismissal of his case unless the court was of the view that to do so would lead to an injustice.

He had misled the court in that he had claimed his injuries were a lot worse that it would appear they were.

Striking out his €60,000 claim and awarding legal costs against Zeps, Judge O’Malley Costello said he had come to court and had been given every opportunity to clarify all matters and had chosen not to.

Mr McMorrow had told the court that Zeps was ‘Mr September’ in a calendar and had partaken in strenuous dancing activities while claiming he had been unable to find work during the past three and a half years.

He asked the court to direct that a record of the evidence in the case could be used in a number of future claims that was expected to arise from the accident in which Mr Zeps was involved. Judge O’Malley Costello said she felt unable to make an order regarding matters that had not arisen in the case before the court.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Decade of concern over Charleville credit union

Appeal over plans to extend Dingle Skellig Hotel

Planning to be sought for €140m Cork flood defences

Regina Doherty U-turn on pension guarantee


Breaking Stories

Damien English: Media reports of homelessness crisis 'damaging to Ireland's international reputation'

Temple Street Children Hospital experiencing overcrowding

Man to appear in court in connection with Tallaght murder

Michael O’Leary tells High Court he was ’surprised and shocked’ by pilots e-mail

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »