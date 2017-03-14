Home»Today's Stories

Strike likely as Bus Éireann talks fail

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Talks aimed at resolving the crisis at Bus Éireann collapsed last night, raising the spectre of travel disruption.

Talks between Bus Éireann and trade unions on a survival plan had been taking place at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Earlier this month, the company withdrew plans to unilaterally impose efficiency measures and changes to work practices while unions deferred an all-out strike slated for March 6.

Last night, Bus Éireann said it was “extremely disappointed” that talks with unions had broken down, following seven days of engagement.

“Given the seriousness of our financial position, we always had a very tight timeframe to implement actions but we nevertheless engaged in good faith to facilitate intensive discussion, with the aim of reaching a negotiated settlement with trade unions,” the company said.

However they claimed the unions had shown “no flexibility” on efficiency moves.

“Despite their public pronouncements about engaging on addressing the high level of inefficiencies, there has been no flexibility shown during our engagement on efficiency measures,” the company said.

Bus Éireann management team will now report to the board “to urgently re-assess what further action is now appropriate, and necessary, to safeguard the organisation and the service we provide”.

