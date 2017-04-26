Street artists urge help in stopping vandalism in Cork City

Volunteers who have helped revitalise parts of Cork’s inner city with vibrant street art and guerrilla gardening have appealed for help tracing vandals who have defaced some of their projects.

Lord Mayor Cllr Des Cahill has appealed for those responsible for the vandalism to divert their energies towards something positive.

He took to Twitter to support the work of the volunteer urban and community art groups, including MadAboutCork and Reimagine Cork, and said: “Spray paint artists have a great opportunity to work with two great groups. Please use your energy to improve rather than vandalise our city.”

He made his comments after the MadAboutCork team highlighted a spate of recent vandal attacks on some of their projects — most recently on a giant mural on Coleman’s Lane.

One repeat culprit, who uses the tag Aero, has spray-painted several murals on other historic lanes.

The tag has also been spotted on bus shelters in Ballinlough; electricity transformer boxes on St Patrick’s Hill; and historic buildings in the Shandon area. Some of the group’s public planting schemes have also been damaged.

Artist Alan Hurley, who is involved with the volunteer group, said: “We love the city, we love helping it, and we’ll continue to do so. But this fella goes against everything we do and work towards.”

He said the volunteers work with charities, special needs groups, and schoolchildren who get great satisfaction from completing murals.

Mr Hurley said it is heartbreaking to see their reaction when they are defaced by vandals.

“This person goes against all that. He’s on every street, every few shop walls, footpaths, doors, windows, and postboxes. He’s causing huge damage to the city.

"We need to find him. We’d be willing to talk to him about the work we do and encourage him to divert his artistic energy in a more positive way.”

Some of the vandalism that has hit Reimagine Cork and Mad About Cork’s works across the city.

The MadAboutCork volunteers have been working since early 2016 on projects to rejuvenate derelict and unused spaces around the city, including Coleman’s Lane, Kyle St, Patrick’s Quay, and Douglas St.

They have created street art pieces across the city celebrating all things Cork — with electricity box tributes to the Frank And Walters; camogie star Ashling Thompson; Daniel Florence O’Leary; Mary Elmes; and Game of Thrones’ King Joffrey Baratheon, played by Cork-born Jack Gleeson.

Other projects include the portraits of the 1916 rebels on Kyle St; the Grand Parade mural outside Bishop Lucey Park; and the Coleman’s Lane Street Art project.