Stone-thrower jailed over aggressive behaviour

A man who was locked out of an apartment in the early hours of the morning was jailed yesterday for two months because of his aggressive reaction when gardaí arrived on the scene.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said gardaí received complaints about a man causing a disturbance by throwing stones at a window of the apartments.

Garda Niall Comerford and Garda Mark Barrett found 20-year-old Curtis Keniry, who was a resident of City Park House, Sullivan’s Quay, Cork, at the time.

Insp Kennelly said Keniry became very agitated and got aggressive towards them.

He had to be arrested and taken away from the scene.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was co-habiting with his partner in an apartment and left his keys behind him. He started throwing stones in a bid to get in to the property.

Mr Buttimer said the aggression to gardaí was verbal rather than physical.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced him to two months for the threatening behaviour. Keniry was also remanded in custody for an assault last October where he was convicted in his absence and a warrant had to be issued for his arrest so that he could be in court for sentencing.

Keniry will be sentenced in that case next Monday by Judge Marie Keane who heard the evidence in the case earlier this month.

Judge Keane said in respect of that matter previously: “This was a vicious unprovoked attack on an innocent man walking on Patrick Street at 9.30pm on a Sunday evening. For no reason whatsoever Mr Keniry began to engage in provocative behaviour culminating in a vicious assault.”

CCTV evidence showed the victim running to try to get away from Keniry whom he did not know.