Steve Collins in court over fatality

High Court proceedings have been issued against Steve Collins, the father of murdered Limerick man Roy Collins, after he accidentally knocked down and reversed over an 89-year-old Limerick woman, causing her fatal injuries.

The civil proceedings, seeking personal damages, have been made by Conor O’Sullivan, aged 26, a grandson of the deceased, Maura O’Brien, of Milford Grange, Castletroy, Co Limerick, who was with her the morning she died. Time has now been extended for the trial to proceed to hearing, after the proceedings were issued last November, nine months after the accident.

Mr Collins, who is represented by Holmes O’Malley Sexton solicitors in Limerick, declined to comment after a jury brought in a verdict of accidental death during an inquest at Limerick Coroner’s Court.

The jury recorded the verdict in accordance with the medical evidence, which found the mother of four and grandmother of six died as a result of multiple skull fractures.

Coroner John MacNamara heard that she was struck by the vehicle, a Range Rover, driven by Mr Collins at the Ulster Bank carpark in Castletroy, shortly after 10am on February 17, 2016.

Robin Lee, solicitor for the family, said the deceased was “no match” for the vehicle, irrespective of the speed it was travelling at, given that the weight of the vehicle was in the region of 2.7 tonnes.

Mr Lee said there was no evidence that Ms O’Brien may have fallen at the scene and thus been out of the view of the driver. The condition of the road also gave no reason to suggest that she suffered a stumble or fall, he added.

According to a number of witnesses, Ms O’Brien was walking behind Mr Collins’s vehicle, when he slowly reversed back and knocked her down, before rolling over her.

When Mr O’Sullivan observed Mr Collins reversing and then stopping, he got out of his car and asked Mr Collins if he had hit his grandmother. He said he then saw his grandmother’s hand and that she was under the jeep.