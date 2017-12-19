Station attacker ‘wanted gardaí to shoot him dead’

A man accused of smashing a patrol van with a lump hammer and pulling knives in a garda station hoping he would be shot dead claimed in court: “When I am on medication I am the nicest person you will ever meet.”

Finbarr Savage, aged 43, of 119 Glenamoy Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was remanded in custody by Judge Olann Kelleher until December 22.

Garda Dermot Broughton arrested Mr Savage on Sunday afternoon and charged him with causing criminal damage to the 2015-registered patrol van and producing two knives — one a carving knife — at Mayfield Garda Station.

Detective Garda Edmund O’Donoghue said the defendant’s thought process was truly chilling.

It was alleged he wanted to provoke armed members of An Garda Síochána to shoot him dead. The detective said: “

His intention was to attack or kill a guard — whatever he had to do so that they would shoot him.”

Mr Savage allegedly carried a change of clothing in case he needed to evade capture if it worked out differently or to be used as a change of clothes, if required, in a mortuary.

Insp Ronan Kennelly said gardaí were afraid he would commit serious offences if released on bail.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had been in the psychiatric unit of a hospital after he lost his job a fortnight ago, but was put out on Saturday.

Mr Savage said he would not do anything like what was alleged in relation to him on Sunday if he was released from custody. He said all he wanted was to get his medication from his doctor.

Mr Buttimer said: “I am not putting a plea of guilty but it [what is alleged against Savage] is a very bizarre way to go about it. But it is some kind of bizarre cry for help. He wants to get back into a psychiatric unit for attention.”