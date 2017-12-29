State Papers 1987: Adams was working on peace strategy in 1987

Gerry Adams was working on a peace strategy in early 1987, State papers have revealed.

The Sinn Féin president privately believed that the IRA campaign would not succeed and that terrorism was hampering his personal ambitions and his attempts to win support for the party at the ballot box.

The previously unseen report, released under the 30-year rule by the Department of Foreign Affairs, in Dublin, said Mr Adams viewed the armed struggle as a “political liability”.

The revelation was passed to a diplomat by senior Catholic cleric, Bishop Cahal Daly, who was said to have spoken, with “some vehemence, of Adams’ deviousness and fundamental untrustworthiness”.

The confidential report, dated February 4, 1987 and compiled for officials in Iveagh House, in Dublin, said: “The bishop has picked up a rumour that Gerry Adams is currently trying to put together a set of proposals, which would enable the Provisional IRA to call a halt to their paramilitary campaign.

“He has reached the view that the ‘armed struggle’ is getting nowhere, that it has become a political liability to Sinn Féin, both north and south, and that, as long as it continues, there is little chance that he will be able to realise his own political ambitions. What he is believed to be working on is some form of ‘declaration of intent’ to withdraw, with however long a timescale, on the part of the British government.

“If he managed to negotiate something of this kind, the Provisional IRA would be able to lay down their arms without much loss of face, claiming that they had achieved the breakthrough towards which all their efforts had been directed.”

Prior to this declassification, it had been known that, as far back as 1982, Mr Adams had contacts with the west Belfast Redemptorist priest, Fr Alec Reid, about a peace strategy.

Fr Reid, who died in 2013, also wrote a letter to Taoiseach, Charles Haughey, in May, 1987, setting out Mr Adams’ terms for an IRA ceasefire. It would be another seven years before that cessation.

At the time of these contacts, the IRA was importing massive hauls of weapons, including from Libya. One of those arsenals was on board the Eksund, including two tonnes of Semtex, when it was seized in a French port in late 1987.

In the file, Bishop Daly also revealed that he had refused to meet Mr Adams as president of Sinn Féin and that, despite some “agonising”, he decided he would only have discussions with him as a “private individual”. Bishop Daly also said that if Sinn Féin won a Westminster seat for West Belfast, that it would be a “tragedy”.

The file also contained a report on a meeting Mr Adams had with Belfast lawyer, PJ McGrory.

The solicitor told an Irish government official that the conversation showed the Sinn Féin leader privately disapproved of “individual IRA atrocities”, but that he would never say so in public.

Mr McGrory reported Mr Adams as saying: “The Army Council gives me only so much leeway.”

The lawyer also claimed that the Sinn Féin leader had the support of “the overwhelming majority of Northern Republicans” and that the reality is that “whatever Adams says the Provos will eventually do”.

Mr McGrory said Mr Adams wanted the British to give a timescale for withdrawal from Northern Ireland, “maybe 25, 40, or even 50 years”, and that he would be able to sell it to the Provos.

“It might take some time, and there would be a lot of suspicion and scepticism to overcome, but, eventually, he would carry the Army Council with him,” the solicitor was reported as saying.

Separate documents revealed that on January 13, 1987, David Donoghue reported to the Department of Foreign Affairs that Gerry Adams feared trouble from an outbreak of violence between three rival INLA factions, especially from a group in the Dundalk/Newry area and another in the Markets area of Belfast.

The Dundalk/Newry element, under the leadership of John O’Reilly and Thomas Power, was considered more dangerous, because it was heavily armed. They were believed to have been responsible for an attempt on the life of the loyalist, David Calvert, who was shot in the head and abdomen the previous week, while walking in a Craigavon car park with his 11-year-old daughter.

The smaller Markets group, led by Gerard Steenson — who was dubbed ‘Doctor Death’ — was suspected of a recent murder of an off-duty RUC man on Fitzroy Avenue, and of the grenade attack on the Queen’s Street RUC Station. “They are all nutters,” Adams said, “every one of them.”

One week after Donoghue’s report, O’Reilly and Power were gunned down while having an afternoon drink in the bar of the Rossnaree Hotel in Co Meath.