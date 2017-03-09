State paid out €28m to victims of violent crime in past 5 years

Victims of violent crime have been paid almost €28 million over the past five years by a state compensation tribunal.

According to figures provided by Tánaiste and Minister for Justice, Frances Fitzgerald, one victim has already received a payment of €618,000 from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Tribunal this year.

The tribunal considers applications from people who suffer a personal injury, or from their dependents, where death has occurred as a result of a crime of violence.

In a written Dáil reply to Jack Chambers (FF), Ms Fitzgerald said the highest individual payment made since 2012 totalled €2.5m and was paid out in 2013. Another victim received a pay-out of €1.8m in 2014.

The minister confirmed that last year €3.76m was paid out to 73 victims and this followed €4m paid out to 159 victims in 2015 when the highest payout totalled €954,000.

The lowest pay-out last year was €67, and €170 in 2015.

The number of applications made last year totalled 210 and this followed 217 applications made in 2015 from a high of 257 applications made in 2014.

The Tánaiste confirmed that between the start of 2012 and to date in 2017, the tribunal has received 1,129 applications including 26 made this year.

The number of cases where payments have been made since 2012 total 562.

The tribunal paid out a high of €11.29m in compensation payments in 2013 and the Tánaiste explained that the figure arose from a backlog that had built up over the years and this was cleared by the allocation of additional monies in 2013.

The State usually allocates €4m a year to deal with the compensation claims.

The tribunal last year received 17 internal appeals to awards made and this followed 32 appeals made in 2015. To date this year, the tribunal has heard two appeals.

Compensation is awarded on the basis of vouched out-of-pocket expenses, including loss of earnings experienced by the victim, or if the victim has died as a result of the incident, by the dependents of the victim.