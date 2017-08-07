Home»Today's Stories

Star Wars village Portmagee to ask for donation to new carpark

Monday, August 07, 2017
Anne Lucey

Lucasfilms/Star Wars is to be asked to contribute towards the provision of a public car park in the fishing village of Portmagee in south Kerry because of the influx of so many visitors

Portmagee

Portmagee is the village where Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, learned to pull a pint and where over two filming seasons in 2014 and 2015 director JJ Abrams, and where Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, and other cast and crew were regular visitors.

The Iveragh seafront village is the principal point of departure for the 40- minute sea trip to Skellig Michael when people can make the perilous climb to the 6th century beehive monastic site — the setting for Star Wars scenes.

The village, which is made up of a colourful cluster of houses, a few pubs, shops and B&Bs, is so small there is no official population count — but fewer than 400 people are thought to live there and in the wider rural area.

Now, however, the village needs a large carpark to accommodate the large volume of cars which bring the thousands of visitors who want to have a Star Wars experience.

Last year saw record numbers get onto the fragile monastic site of Skellig Michael, which is a Unesco World Heritage site. Most left from Portmagee.

Almost 14,700 people landed on the island last year, according to the Office of Public Works. The average number of visitors for the last few years has been around 11,100 per season.

Boatmen and public representatives have been calling for the extension of the season, which is currently set from mid-May to the end of September.

They want it to return to previous arrangements when the island would open to visitors from the end of April to the end of October.

This would cater for the increased visitor numbers and make up for the time lost when boats cannot sail due to bad weather.

However, many people are also arriving to take boat rides around the Skelligs and simply to see Portmagee.

Two separate motions by councillors have now received unanimous backing at a meeting of the South and West Municipal District in Killorglin.

Fianna Fáil Michael Cahill said the council has to take into consideration the “huge success of Star Wars, the large number of visitors to Skellig Michael”.

Huge crowds are visiting the area now and a large car- park is needed.

However, the problem is a lack of funding to pay for the site and construction of a such a facility.

Mr Cahill is to make representations, via the council executive, to the film company which was very appreciative of the hospitality it received in 2014 and 2015.

“My call is also for a playground for Portmagee. I will be urging the council engineers to contact the Star Wars people and I am sure the film company will be amenable to the idea,” he said.

READ MORE: Star Wars at 40: How Kerry became the centre of a galaxy far, far away


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Portmagee, Kerry, Star Wars

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Star Wars: The Last Jedi behind-the-scenes trailer shows Carrie Fisher

Check out this awesome interactive graphic to mark 40 years of Star Wars

Rogue One's honest trailer is 'one with the Force'

More in this Section

Tetchy Kenny ‘got up noses’of Alliance

900 pints of home brew confiscated in Irish prisons in 2016

Investigation launched into HSE’s X-ray IT error

Industrial scale killing of stray horses


Breaking Stories

Arrest made 'at the scene' following suspected murder

Lottery prizes won in Cork and Monaghan

Former DUP minister resigns from National Trust over its support for Pride march

Lack of 24/7 cath lab sees helicopter transport critical cardiac patient from Waterford to Cork

Lifestyle

The rock star is dead - but the idea of one lives on

The Islands of Ireland: A taste of the Saltees

No laughing matter: How stand-up comedy isn't as easy as it seems

The beat goes on for disco heroines Sister Sledge

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 05, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 