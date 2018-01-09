Staffing hits post-Leaving Certificate courses amid labour market demands

Problems of staffing and enrolment restrictions are contributing to difficulties of post-Leaving Certificate (PLC) courses to match the changing demands of employers, a review of the sector has found.

The need for PLC programmes to respond better to labour market requirements are highlighted in a report of the study by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

It conducted the research for Solas, the further education and training authority which oversees the sector.

The PLC sector provides places for more than 32,000 students on further education courses at more than 100 colleges and schools, around 80% of them operated by the 16 education and training boards (ETBs).

Education Minister Richard Bruton has asked ETBs to lead improved co- ordination of provision at local level.

After the provision of 500 places to new pre-apprenticeship courses, just over half of the rest are to be allocated to job-specific courses and the balance to courses aimed at progression to higher education.

Course providers will also be required to offer more flexible delivery, such as online and distance learning.

Mr Bruton is not providing any additional funding to the sector, or allowing colleges to increase capacity to facilitate the improvements.

While course provision was highlighted as a challenge, many principals identified restrictions on numbers as a factor in not widening their offering to potential students.

“If we had more PLC places, we could run, and fill, other employment and progression-driven programmes, which would address a skills gap which exists in the [region],” one principal told the ESRI.

It reflected views raised by one fifth of principals around a cap that has been in place for over a decade despite a growing school population and efforts to widen access to further education.

Although some colleges have increased their intake regardless, some were found by the ESRI to be turning people away due to the restrictions.

The provision of courses at a similar levelas institutes of technology, and aimed at a similar cohort of students, is a challenge in some regions.

The skillsets of teachers were also found to be a driving factor in the courses that PLC providers offer, but many principals criticised a lack of professional development opportunities for staff.

Seamus McGuinness, one of seven authors of the ESRI report, said it is important to challenge the idea that emerged from PLC students, that the courses are seen as a compromise for those who do not secure high enough grades for third-level college.

The study found PLC graduates were 27% more likely than those who left education after the Leaving Certificate to progress to a third-level course, and 16% more likely to get work.