Stabbing accused sent to mental hospital

A 33-year-old woman accused of assault and robbery after a woman was stabbed in the neck during a mugging in Dublin has been transferred to the Central Mental Hospital.

Laura Kenna, who is homeless, made no application for bail when she first appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on January 6.

She is charged with assault causing harm to the woman, a 35-year-old civil servant, and robbing her of her handbag and her phone, at Lower Drumcondra Rd, on the evening of January 3.

The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries. She was stabbed in the neck as she walked home from work — gardaí and locals came to her assistance and she was rushed to the Mater Hospital.

The accused, who was arrested the following day, made no application for bail at her first hearing. She had been remanded in custody for a week

.